How to style the barbiecore trend in summer 2023

With all the hype surrounding the new “Barbie” film, the Barbiecore fashion trend is on everyone’s lips and the trend color hot pink has taken our hearts by storm. How can neon pink be combined this summer and who does the bright color suit?

It may not have escaped you that the trend color hot pink is one of the biggest fashion trends in summer 2023. The bright shade is really everywhere and the pink looks make our hearts beat faster. However, styling hot pink comes with a few risks and so you don’t end up looking like a running Barbie doll (although that wouldn’t be such a bad thing either), we’ll show you how to combine hot pink to create exciting summer outfits.

Trend color hot pink: This is what the color looks like

As the name suggests, the Barbiecore fashion trend is an aesthetic inspired by the popular doll. The trend color hot pink is a bright, eye-catching shade of pink with a fine blue tinge that literally makes our outfits shine. The bold color draws attention and is a great way to show off our individuality and make a statement. Wearing the trend color hot pink lets the world know that you are not afraid to stand out and stand out from the crowd.

Who can wear neon pink?

And here’s the good news – the trend color hot pink suits absolutely every skin type and is therefore really stunning for all women. Women with cool skin tones look gorgeous in neon pink, but women with warm skin tones can also embrace the Barbie trend. Especially with slightly tanned skin and dark hair, the bright shade really comes into its own. Hot pink also creates a cool contrast with light blonde hair (like Barbie’s) that immediately catches the eye.

With which colors can hot pink be combined?

Admittedly – the trend color hot pink takes a little getting used to at first glance and may not be for everyone. If the color seems too bright, you could try a pink shirt or a trendy handbag. The bright shade is actually a real all-rounder in terms of styling and can be wonderfully combined with many colors. It looks particularly stylish with soft basic colors such as nude, beige or camel. However, if you lack inspiration, we will tell you below the best color combinations with neon pink.

Green and neon pink

Who would have thought that green and the trend color hot pink would make such a cool match? The two shades couldn’t be more different, but that’s what makes it so exciting and interesting. Pink and green are complementary colors and create a really nice contrast that really makes you shine.

Whether you style hot pink with a bright neon green or keep it simple with neutral khaki is up to you. Either way, the combination of green and hot pink is always a great eye-catcher.

Neon pink and white

To make hot pink look a little softer, you can also combine the trend color with white. The color combination looks super fresh and is ideal for casual summer outfits. For example, you could wear a neon pink midi skirt with a classic white tee.

Or why not spice up a white summer dress with trendy hot pink accessories and shoes? The possibilities for rocking the trend duo in summer are really endless and the result is a modern, relaxed look that puts you in a good mood.

Combine the trend color hot pink with blue

The trend color neon pink can also be styled with blue and the trend duo ensures a wonderful dose of freshness. No wonder – both nuances are cool and pink is the bluish version of red. A pink pants suit in combination with a simple blue top as in the photo above looks super cheerful and classy.

A pink shirt blouse, on the other hand, gives the classic jeans outfit an exciting, modern touch. And combined with slightly darker shades of blue, such as navy blue, you can even wear hot pink to the office.

Red and neon pink

Once frowned upon as an absolute fashionable no-go, the combination of hot pink and red is THE trend duo for summer 2023! The intense colors harmonize with each other in an indescribably cool way and the result is always a trendy summer look with a wow factor. Whether in a trendy color block look or as a tone-on-tone outfit – hot pink and red are a “match made in heaven” and exude a good mood.

This is how you style the trend color hot pink in summer 2023

The trend color hot pink and the barbie core trend are on everyone’s lips. But even though the vibrant hue can be seen all over the catwalks and in the closets of countless stars and influencers, styling can be a bit of a challenge. And so that you can shine in all your glory, we’ll tell you below about our favorite outfits and combinations with hot pink.

Use it as a highlight or accent color

Probably the easiest way to get into the barbie core trend is to use the trend color hot pink as a colored accent. There’s no need to dress in an all-over pink look right away (although that’s a great idea too, but we’ll get to that). For example, take a piece of clothing that you would normally wear in a neutral color. A hot pink t-shirt, blazer or sleek pencil skirt is the perfect way to start slowly and incorporate hot pink into your wardrobe. Pink accessories and shoes are also ideal for an otherwise minimalist look and provide a cool splash of color.

Der Ton-in-Ton-Look

Wearing the trend color hot pink from head to toe is somehow too conspicuous for you? No problem! Then choose an outfit in different shades of pink. For example, the strong neon pink looks really flattering in combination with a pale pink and the nuances complement each other perfectly. The soft pastel pink softens the look a bit, while hot pink continues to be the star of the show as a bright highlight.

Wear hot pink for an all-over look

Summer is all about stepping out of our comfort zone and experimenting with our outfits. And the trend color hot pink is made for it! The very brave of you can go all out and wear the bright hue from head to toe for an all-over look.

However, it always depends on the right combination. Without a doubt, a hot pink pant suit is a great eye-catcher and will make you stand out from the crowd in an instant. A pink dress always makes a fashion statement and exudes cool summer vibes. Add cool trendy sandals in green and voilà – you’re perfectly dressed!

Trendy accessories in hot pink

Even the minimalists among you can integrate the trend color hot pink into your outfits. Bright neon pink accessories are arguably the easiest way to get into the Barbiecore summer fashion trend. A scarf, a shawl or cool statement earrings – the possibilities are really endless and the colorful accessories give even the simplest everyday look an exciting touch.

Pink handbags

Another great way to get in on the barbiecore trend is to invest in a hot pink handbag. Whether a small clutch or a business bag to enhance your office look – what you choose depends on your own taste. Trendy pockets in neon pink are perfect for adding a little pep to the same denim look.

Hot pink shoes

If you follow the shoe trends for summer 2023 then you know that eye-catching statement shoes are an absolute must for all fashion girls this season. Whether rosé Birkenstocks or sky-high high heels in hot pink – the trend shoes literally make our feet shine and always ensure an eye-catching appearance.

