How to take care of your roof!

If you haven’t started spring cleaning your roof yet, you can clean roof tiles using a few common methods. Moss removal and sealing of the roof are also important steps in roof care, with which you can prevent possible damage. Usually this task does not require much effort if you use the right means and take into account the safety precautions. Although clay roof tiles are generally low-maintenance, occasional cleaning is sometimes essential when moss, lichen, and algae have built up. The following tips and useful information can help you get your roof clean again.

What is the best way to clean mossy roof tiles?

If moss is growing on your roof, your likely north-facing home is getting little sunlight. There is a risk that moss-covered roof tiles will become misaligned as a result of growth and allow rainwater to penetrate the roof construction. This can lead to bigger problems like rotting and damaged materials, which requires the appropriate countermeasures. Moss on the roof can be effectively combated with specially developed cleaning products, which are best used on cloudy and windless days.

In addition, occasional roof care in spring or autumn, or 1 to 3 times a year, is very important. In this way you not only maintain the clean look of your house, but also the watertightness and the heat-insulating properties of your roof. However, scraping off algae, moss or lichen growth is not recommended, as this can lead to breakage or damage to the roof tiles. You can instead use biological or chemical based agents carefully to get the job done right. However, since working from heights can be dangerous, you should be confident on the roof and know how to clean roof tiles without damaging them. Here are some factors to consider when doing so.

The best time to remove moss from the roof

As already mentioned, you can clean your roof tiles once or three times a year and remove moss and lichen in order to optimally care for your roof. Spring seems like the ideal time to do this because you’ll have a better chance of spotting any damage after the winter season.

In addition, this can also be done in the fall season when all the leaves have fallen from the trees. To do this, wait patiently for a few days to clean and demoss your roof without worry. However, avoid doing the cleaning work on hot days because, on the one hand, the detergents then evaporate more quickly and, on the other hand, in order not to tire yourself too much.

Take safety measures and clean roof tiles with common means

You should first provide the appropriate safety equipment and possibly get help to minimize possible risks during the work process. It is best to plan the cleaning in advance and get non-slip work shoes, a reliable ladder and possibly a safety belt. You can also use a protective mask if necessary to avoid inhaling certain cleaning products. Otherwise, you can consider the following steps:

Use a pressure washer after checking your roof for cracks and broken tiles. Conduct the inspection of all fixtures on your roof to ensure water does not enter your property and cause mold, stains or offensive odors.

Fill the cleaning device with a cleaning, antifungal product for removing moss. This makes it easier to remove moss, algae or mold from the roof. So that nothing spoils, these products are now also available in an organic version with the same effectiveness. Such chemical-free treatments can be more beneficial for both the environment and your health.

You can then clean your roof tiles, working best from top to bottom to reduce water ingress. Be careful when doing this to prevent any damage from high pressure and to remove any debris. You can also opt for a special sprayer that allows you to spray distant areas of the roof from the ground.

Keep your roof surface free of foreign objects such as leaves or branches as these can quickly accumulate and interfere with drainage. They can also attract birds or vermin, or lead to mold, lichen, moss and algae growth.

You should also keep your rain and gutters clean to ensure good drainage. To do this, cut back any overhanging branches to prevent objects from falling onto the roof.

Clean and seal roof tiles

Once you’ve cleaned your roof, you can also apply a fungicide to prevent future mold growth or a sealant. Such products get rid of lingering mosses and lichens that are not normally visible but can repeatedly grow. In this case, too, you can rely on environmentally friendly means to enable a damage-free environment. You can either apply a coating with spray or some kind of impregnation of the roof tiles. You can opt for a transparent or colored coating for bad-looking roof tiles, which in turn is sprayed under high pressure.

Since most roof tiles are porous, impregnating the roof helps fill the pores with dirt and water repellent material. In addition, the impregnation agent keeps moss and mold away, as this makes it harder for them to adhere to the roof surface. Spray your entire roof using the pressure washer or sprayer and let the stuff sit for at least 20 minutes. You can then clean the roof tiles again by rinsing them with clear water. Eventually you should be able to find that moss, lichen or mold that was previously stubborn has become pliable and easier to wash away.