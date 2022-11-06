One of the most serious diseases that can affect our furry friends. Let’s see what are the symptoms of leishmaniasis in dogs.

There are many pathologies that can affect our four-legged friends and it is our job to take care of them, not only in the right way but also at the right time.

In fact, for the sake of our furry friends, it is advisable to know how to recognize symptoms of diseases. In the following article we will see together what are the symptoms of leishmaniasis in dogsa very serious pathology for our furry friend.

Symptoms of leishmaniasis in dogs: how to recognize the disease

Leishmaniasis is a parasitic disease caused by a protozoan Leishmania, transmitted by a pappatacea, called a phlebotomist. Being a very serious and difficult to manage disease is very important know how to recognize the symptoms in time.

However, very often when our four-legged friend has symptoms it means that the disease has already progressed. For this reason it is always recommended carry out regular checks by the veterinarian in such a way as to be able to highlight the onset of a disease even in the absence of symptoms.

However there are some general initial symptoms that can make us suspect the presence of the disease in our furry friend, they are:

Then there are specific symptoms such as skin lesions, which can be of different shapes:

Wet : in this case there are crusty ulcers on the joints, around the eyes, on the pads, on the nose;

: in this case there are on the joints, around the eyes, on the pads, on the nose; Infiltrativa : absence of crusts but presence of scales;

: absence of crusts but presence of scales; breaking latest news: the presence of multiple small nodules.

Infection of leishmaniasis in dogs it can also involve other organs, for this reason it is possible to notice others as well symptoms, especially when the disease is very severe. THE symptoms not to be underestimated are the following:

Furthermore, there may also be the concomitance of other serious diseases: infectious, parasitic, endocrine, dysmetabolic and neoplastic.

In any case it is recommended contact the veterinarian since our furry friend has the common symptoms, so as to diagnose the infection in time and help our four-legged friend.