How to tell if you have high cholesterol: all the symptoms that can make you suspicious

High cholesterol is a problem that affects many people, often regardless of age. It is important to understand what the “suspicious” symptoms are in order to run for cover as soon as possible.

We often hear about people who have high cholesterol, to the point of considering this almost as a “normal” situation, to be taken into account at a certain point in one’s life. Actually, it’s about a widespread problem due to some bad habits to which often little attention is paid, but which does not necessarily appear when one is of advanced age. On the contrary, the number of very young people who suffer from it is growing, perhaps because they have an unregulated and inattentive diet.

However, underestimating this disorder for a long time is a mistake. It would therefore be good to pay attention to those alarm bells that the body gives us and talk about them with your family doctor. Better to do an extra check when the situation still seems manageable.

High cholesterol: pay attention to the body’s signals

Know what are the symptoms that can give the idea of ​​having high cholesterol (referring to the a high levels of LDL cholesterol, also known as “bad cholesterol“) is important to try to understand as soon as possible how best to manage the situation.

What to do to prevent cholesterol (tantasalute.it)

Typically this situation leads to a backlog in some districts. This can lead skin and tendon problems, which can turn into so-called xanthomas, or a strong inflammation in some parts of the body. In most cases these can relate to the Achilles tendon, tendon of the fingers and patellar tendon. In others however, this can be identified thanks to some clinical signs, also visible to the naked eye by the patient and can lead to skin changes on the eyelids, limbs and buttocks, joints, facial folds and palms of the hands.

If the situation has persisted for some time and any disturbances have been underestimated, you run the risk of developing serious cardiovascular problems. In some cases also to myocardial infarction, stroke and angina pectoris.

What can be done to avoid high cholesterol and keep the values ​​at bay? It is first of all important to have a lifestyle as regular as possible. Therefore, not only a balanced diet, but also saying ‘goodbye’ to smoking and alcohol. Too many saturated fatty acids should not be consumed, such as lard, butter, cream and derivative products, fatty meat, meat products such as cured meats, cured meats and sausages, foods rich in palm and coconut oil, cheeses. Much better to introduce into your diet unsaturated fatty acids, which reduce LDL cholesterol levels and improve HD levels. These include nuts, avocados, fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel, or tuna and herring, flaxseed oils and olive oil.

Sometimes, however, it is our own body that produces bad cholesterol, especially if we experience situations of severe anxiety and stress.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

