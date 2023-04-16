How to tell if your blood pressure is high without measuring it

Blood pressure is very important for the human body as it indicates the pressure that the human body uses to circulate blood inside the arteries. Many suffer from high blood pressure, but it is good to pay attention because this condition can lead to the onset of cardiovascular disease, heart attack and stroke.

Conversely, there are also people who suffer from low blood pressure. In both cases, the situation must be kept under control and, if necessary, drug therapy is recommended.

How to understand if you have high blood pressure

In case you don’t have the instrument to measure pressure, there are some symptoms that are an alarm bell because they most likely indicate hypertension. The symptoms in question are: palpitations, dizziness accompanied by sweating and nausea, dizziness, nosebleeds, tinnitus, vision changes, shortness of breath and headache.

In any case, when one of these symptoms is felt, it is advisable to consult a specialist doctor who will be able to indicate the most suitable therapy for each person based on the medical history and habits.

What are the causes of hypertension and how to treat it

There are many factors that negatively affect by increasing blood pressure. These include smoking, sedentary lifestyle, but also genetic predisposition and weight gain. Furthermore, the consumption of alcohol and the use of drugs also negatively affect blood pressure. Age is another important factor to take into consideration because as age increases, so does systolic blood pressure.

As far as therapy is concerned, in addition to taking some drugs that only a specialist can prescribe after a thorough visit, there are some precautions to be taken to lead a healthy lifestyle and to avoid making the situation worse.

First of all, it is recommended reduce salt consumption to season dishes, because the goal is to reduce the level of salt in the body’s arteries. Totally to be abolished are both smoking and alcohol.

On the contrary, it is recommended to favor a diet rich in fruits and vegetables in season, which have a diuretic effect. Lastly, it is advisable to exercise at least half an hour a day. A walk or aerobic activity is great for anyone with high blood pressure.