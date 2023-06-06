How to tell if you’re intolerant to histamine: symptoms, examination and treatment

Histamine intolerance is one of the most difficult to diagnose. People live with its symptoms without even knowing the cause.

Intolerances and allergies are two conditions that can affect people’s health and well-being, often causing unpleasant or even dangerous symptoms. Although they are often used interchangeably, the two terms have slightly different meanings.

And’food intolerance occurs when the body is unable to properly digest or absorb certain foods or food components. A common example is lactose intolerance, in which the body does not produce enough lactase, the enzyme needed to digest the lactose sugar found in milk and its products. This can cause symptoms such as bloating, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and nausea.

On the other hand, afood allergy it’s a immune system response to a specific substance in food, known as an allergen. Common food allergens include nuts, eggs, fish, shellfish, wheat and soy. When an allergic person is exposed to an allergen, the immune system produces antibodies that trigger a variety of reactions.

A very special case is that of histamine intolerance. Let’s see what it is.

What is histamine

Histamine is one chemical substance naturally occurring in the human body and in many living organisms. Histamine performs several functions in the human body. It is involved in the regulation of the immune system, in the communication between nerve cells and in the control of many physiological functions. Histamine is also known for its role in the allergic response.

When an allergic reaction occurssuch as exposure to an allergen such as pollen or animal dander, the immune system releases histamine. The release causes a variety of allergy symptoms, such as itching, swelling, rash, sneezing and nasal congestion.

Histamine intolerance

Histamine, in addition to being naturally present in our body, it is also found in some foodswhich are able to release the one accumulated in the body.

When they are hired too many of these foods and the body cannot handle the amount of histamine the person can manifest symptoms similar to those of allergies, even without having an allergic reaction. It is therefore possible that that person has an intolerance.

These symptoms can occur shortly after consuming histamine-rich foods or alcoholic beverages, such as red wine or beer. It’s important keep a food diary to identify the foods or drinks that trigger symptoms and note recurring patterns.

Histamine intolerance is a condition in which the body is not able to metabolize it properly. This condition can cause a variety of unpleasant symptoms that can range from mild to severe. If you suspect that you are intolerant to histamine, it is important to be aware of the associated symptoms, the tests available to diagnose the intolerance and possible treatments.

Histamine intolerance symptoms

One of the most common symptoms of histamine intolerance ismigraine. Affected individuals may experience severe headaches which can be debilitating. THE digestive symptoms they are another common manifestation and can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and bloating.

The skin is also often affected by intolerance. The appearance of swollen and red skin it is one of the common symptoms. It can also make theeczemaa skin condition that causes itchy, scaly rashes.

People can have the stuffy noserunny or itchy, e the eyes may be reditchy or watery.

It is important to note that the severity of symptoms can vary from person to person. Some individuals may only experience mild and occasional symptoms, while others may experience more severe and persistent symptoms.

It is especially important to pay attention to people who have allergies in addition to a histamine intolerance. In these cases, the elevated levels in the body can trigger more serious allergic reactions, such as asthma attacks or an anaphylactic shock. Anaphylactic shock is a rapid and potentially dangerous reaction that can compromise breathing and cause a dangerous drop in blood pressure.

Furthermore, elevated levels can also affect the cardiovascular system, causing an irregular heartbeat. There are also studies suggesting a possible association between high histamine levels and chronic conditions such as Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease.

Diagnosis of intolerance: not easy but necessary

The Diagnosing histamine intolerance can be difficult. Like other chemicals in your body, the levels they vary based on how quickly your body processes it. For example, eating a histamine-rich food that might be enough to cause symptoms one day, but may not be enough on another day.

If you repeatedly experience symptoms after eating histamine-rich foods, it may be helpful to keep a food log and review it with your healthcare professional. A list of the foods you eat and the symptoms you develop can help you and your medical professional trace the pattern of symptoms and determine whether certain foods may be to blame.

Coming to a diagnosis of histamine intolerance is often a process of exclusion.

Traditional allergy tests are not effective in diagnosing intolerance; however, your healthcare provider may use these tests to make sure specific allergens aren’t causing your symptoms. These include skin ones which measure reactions when small amounts of allergens are injected or applied to small lesions or puncture wounds on the skin.

Treatment of histamine intolerance

Histamine intolerance can be managed effectively through a combination of changes in dietthe use of specific supplements and, in some cases, the use of drugs specific. While adopting a sugar-free diet is the most recommended long-term treatment, there are other options that can help manage symptoms, especially for those whose symptoms are frequent and severe.

Avoiding histamine-rich foods or foods that stimulate the body to release histamine is a crucial step in stopping it naturally. A strictly low content diet or without it, is essential to obtain relief from the symptoms of histamine intolerance. Research has shown that pediatric patients who followed a low-content diet for four weeks experienced a significant reduction in symptoms, up to 88-100%.

Among the foods that can contain significant amounts of histamine we find first of all fish and seafood: sardines, herring, mackerel, shrimps, mussels, clams and shellfish in general. Also fseasoned moorings eh cured meat they can help raise histamine levels in the body. Finally, to be avoided as much as possible alcoholic beveragesespecially red wine.

Supplements and drugs: conflicting opinions

Your healthcare professional may also advise you to supplement your diet with certain supplements. Those of diamino sidase (DAO) are often recommended to help reduce or eliminate symptoms. In addition, natural antihistamines such as vitamin C, copper or vitamin B6 can be suggested, which stimulate the production of DAO.

If your symptoms persist despite dietary changes and supplement use, your healthcare professional may prescribe specific medications to treat your histamine intolerance. However, it is important to note that the use of drugs to treat intolerance is a controversial topic and should be carefully evaluated and discussed with your healthcare professional.

Bottom line, if you suffer from histamine intolerance, following a histamine-free diet is the most effective way to manage your symptoms long-term. However, you can also consider the use of supplements and, if necessary, discuss the option of specific medications with your healthcare professional. By working collaboratively, you will be able to develop a personalized treatment strategy that fits your needs and helps you live a comfortable life!

