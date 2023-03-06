Home Health How to train upper abs and lower abs separately?
Health

How to train upper abs and lower abs separately?

by admin
How to train upper abs and lower abs separately?

WHY DOES THE UPPER ABD “BURN” MORE ON THE CRUNCH?

So why when you run the crunch classico the upper part is felt to “burn” more, while in the reverse crunch more of the bottom?

This is one absolutely correct feelingwhich finds its foundation precisely in the anatomy described above: the rectus abdominis, by virtue of its origin (sternum) and its insertion (pubis), when it contracts, or when it shortens, brings these two parts of our body.

Now, if we hold one still, only the other will move.

In fact, in crunch classico we keep the pelvis still by bringing the chest (therefore the sternum) closer to the pelvis itself, and this is why we “feel” more the upper (sternal) part of our abs. Conversely, in reverse crunch we keep the chest still by bringing the pubis closer to the chest itself, and this is why we “feel” more the lower (pubic) part of our abs.

Remember that it is not possible to train the upper abs or the lower abs. The key is to train your abs comprehensively and if you want to show your six pack you will need to have a low fat percentage (thanks to a proper diet and full body training program) coupled with a favorable genetics!

TRAIN YOUR ABDOMINAL MUSCLES THUS

See also  It's time for the National Fitness Day to train and train the police: Nantong Rugao Border Inspection Station carries out sports training to stimulate the vitality of the team_Actual Combat_Organization_Sports

You may also like

Postal savings bonds, which are the best for...

Shipwreck of Cutro, Meloni: ‘Let us make the...

How to lower cholesterol without statins Tanta Salute

Papillomavirus: the vaccine that could make some types...

Good conversations are the key to everyday satisfaction

Usa: shooting party with 100 boys, 2 dead...

How to naturally lengthen your telomeres

“They made us go to war in cardboard...

How do I become happy(er)? According to science...

Serious head-on crash on the Autostrada del Sole...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy