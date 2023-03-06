WHY DOES THE UPPER ABD “BURN” MORE ON THE CRUNCH?

So why when you run the crunch classico the upper part is felt to “burn” more, while in the reverse crunch more of the bottom?

This is one absolutely correct feelingwhich finds its foundation precisely in the anatomy described above: the rectus abdominis, by virtue of its origin (sternum) and its insertion (pubis), when it contracts, or when it shortens, brings these two parts of our body.

Now, if we hold one still, only the other will move.

In fact, in crunch classico we keep the pelvis still by bringing the chest (therefore the sternum) closer to the pelvis itself, and this is why we “feel” more the upper (sternal) part of our abs. Conversely, in reverse crunch we keep the chest still by bringing the pubis closer to the chest itself, and this is why we “feel” more the lower (pubic) part of our abs.

Remember that it is not possible to train the upper abs or the lower abs. The key is to train your abs comprehensively and if you want to show your six pack you will need to have a low fat percentage (thanks to a proper diet and full body training program) coupled with a favorable genetics!

TRAIN YOUR ABDOMINAL MUSCLES THUS