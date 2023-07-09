Home » How to Train Your Pecs at Home for Excellent Results
Health

How to Train Your Pecs at Home for Excellent Results

by admin
How to Train Your Pecs at Home for Excellent Results

If you can’t attend gym classes, here’s how to train your pecs well to get excellent results

Sometimes for work reasons and for other commitments, who wants to attend courses and gyms to train one’s physique, it is impossible. Improve the muscles of the pecs is a big objective of the major part of men and to do that, it takes big commitment and constancy. Train the pecs also involves other muscle groups, from the shoulders to the arms. How is it possible to train them if we don’t have tools at home? Let’s see how to get them in shape in view of the summer.

Training the pectorals

There are various exercises to be performed quietly at home, all you need is a mat, to lean on and then start. Let’s remember that it is always important to warm up well, doing simple push-ups or if we have an exercise bike, do 5 minutes of running to activate the heartbeat, which will help in resistance.

Among workouts without equipment, push ups, pectoral dips, and push ups for experts are highly recommended. Fundamentals keep good positions, otherwise, the efforts will be useless.

As the instructor claims, Horga Andrei, “these exercises should be performed at least 3 times a week”.

Push ups: Training that involves multiple muscle groups, pectorals, triceps, and shoulders. Bend over initially, rest on your knees, then bend the elbows at 90°. Return to the starting position with arms extended and then repeat. Perform 4 sets of 10 push-ups and rest 1 minute between sets. Position yourself like the plank if you want to increase pressure on the body.

See also  Borrell appoints Di Maio as EU special envoy for the Persian Gulf

Chest dips: Must spread your legs (so the effort is less tiring). Keep arms wider than shoulders, bend elbows at 90° stretching the legs back, stretch the arms. 4 sets of 8-10 repetitions.

Expert push-ups: Training for pectorals, a little more complex, a little more vigorous. Be prone, arms bent, feet supported, stretch the arms exhaling, then inhale return to the initial position, touching the ground with the chest, without ever touching it. Do 3 sets of 12 reps each.

A constant and long-lasting training is necessary, for the summer it is possible that the results can give us the satisfaction we expect, with well-sculpted and formed pectorals.

You may also like

The Importance of Washing Supermarket-Bought Food: Ensuring Food...

It has anti-inflammatory power, protects the heart and...

The best tricks against mosquitoes in the apartment!

Mourning in football. Farewell to Luis Suarez, star...

Losing weight: endurance training? This method is more...

The Need for Increased Dermatology Residency Positions to...

Fire in the rest home in Milan. “There...

Quick ice cream recipes for the ice cream...

Madonna’s Near-Death Experience: Battling a Bacterial Infection and...

Important changes in pension amounts, here’s what no...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy