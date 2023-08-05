How to transform furniture creatively!

Want to update unsightly old cabinets in your kitchen or living room without spending a ton of money? If your existing furniture has lost its luster, you can breathe new life into it with a little creativity and a small investment!

If you don’t have the budget for new furniture or you just fancy a DIY project, you can update old cabinets. You don’t have to put up with outdated and creaky furnishings in your home. Instead, there are several proven solutions that you can use to restore quickly and easily yourself. These range from replacing unsightly cabinet doors to converting entire modules. Be inspired by the following creative and practical design ideas to feel comfortable in your home again!

What inexpensive means can you use to spice up old cupboards?

Stubborn dirt and dust accumulates on classic wooden furniture or modern kitchen cabinets over time, making cleaning more difficult. This often results in the surfaces becoming unsightly and outdated. Although there are different opinions on how to care for such furniture, the cleaning method used depends on the material in question.

However, there are also situations when you are fed up with old-fashioned designs and colors and simply want to spice up old cabinets. But how can these important furnishing elements be renewed without having to exchange them for new ones? There are actually numerous cheap and diverse ways to refresh the existing furniture without much effort.

But before you start your own furniture restoration, you should make sure that your furniture is sparkling clean. In order for you to be able to spice up old cabinets, it is important to free them from dirt accumulations such as greasy layers or dust. This can be a challenge in busy kitchen areas, but when it comes to painted surfaces, it’s no problem.

You can simply use soapy water and a microfiber cloth for this, although you should treat wood with special products. Also, try homemade polishes, such as mixing equal parts olive oil, turpentine, lemon juice, and ethyl alcohol. Simply apply the solution and then wipe the surfaces with a clean cloth.

Freshen up the look of the cabinets with a new coat of paint

Another popular and common way to liven up furniture is to repaint it. This will cost you a lot less than new living room, bedroom or kitchen furniture. For example, if your kitchen feels dark, it could be because of the kitchen cabinets chosen in such shades. These suck the light out of the room on certain color combinations, which might prompt you to give them lighter colors. This should not be difficult either, since nowadays many specialist shops offer suitable paints for every surface.

It’s best to do some research on the best option if you’re looking to use it to freshen up old closets. This would be the fastest and cheapest way, whereby the choice of color depends on your own taste and possibly on trends. Although dark tones such as black or gray look elegant, they are more suitable for large rooms. In small rooms, it is better to combine light and dark colors to achieve a stylish look and improve the sense of space.

Use foil, tiles or wallpaper and beautify the furniture

For example, by also using interesting wallpaper, you will be able to spice up and modernize old cabinets in a very stylish and cheap way. In order for a wallpaper to become stronger and resistant to moisture, you can coat it with acrylic varnish. In addition, such furniture can be prettied up in an imaginative way by using foil for it.

In this way, you breathe new life into old-fashioned or unsightly pieces of furniture. Although interior designers disagree on which of the two methods is more effective, precise taping can not only salvage an obsolete area, but also make it unique and better than store-bought variants.

If you also prefer beautiful patterns on ceramic tiles, this would be an excellent design option for the inside of the closet. To do this, you can simply glue the tiles to a wooden panel and attach it to the back of an open shelf. Such design ideas work just as well with wallpaper or just with paint. However, it is also possible to remove the existing paint from MDF or chipboard with fine sandpaper and then paint it in a color of your choice.

All this allows not only a quick and inexpensive refresh, but also completely new design solutions. This means that complete cabinet modules for the bedroom, living room or children’s room can also be converted accordingly. You can also achieve a rustic vintage effect, for example, by applying an artful glaze with delicate crackles.

Imaginatively replace/omit handles or cupboard doors and spice up old cupboards

The rule of thumb also applies to cabinets: “Less is more”. For example, if you remove selected cabinet doors, a kitchen or living room that seems outdated can be modernized with decoration and you can create a completely different atmosphere in the room. To do this, simply loosen some of the doors of your upper cabinets and leave the shelves open. You can also add an accent color to this part of a kitchen unit or a TV/hi-fi cabinet, as long as the rest of the furniture has neutral tones.

Another creative idea is to turn the closet doors into drawing boards, an approach that’s great for families with young children. You can also be practical in the kitchen by installing an open dish rack instead of doors.

In addition, you can have some transparent cupboard doors made and present pretty crockery in them, or stick an eye-catching film on them. Various decorative strips or ornaments that you can find in furniture stores or hardware stores can spice up old cabinets. Practical pull-out shelves can also be installed in the empty spaces of the cupboards to provide more storage space.

This is a solution that is more suitable for base cabinets. As for the door handles, you can replace them with trendy or eye-catching variants to accentuate the small details. This changes the look of the respective cabinet and can transform it into a completely new eye-catcher.

Add subtle closet lighting as a practical and design element

Furniture lights offer an equally inexpensive and stylish way to remodel if you want to spice up old cupboards. These are suitable both for base cabinets in kitchens and for showcases in living rooms, which can brighten up certain areas. In this way, you also increase the energy efficiency in your home and improve the appearance of every living space.

In the kitchen, this optimally illuminates the area above your carefully selected kitchen worktop, with the light reflected from the tiles making dark cabinets appear brighter. So if your closet doesn’t already have one, it would be time to try this inexpensive design idea.

Accordingly, such lighting elements can also be installed in the cupboards in order to see them better at night without switching on the main light source. In addition, you can connect the lamp to a dimmer switch to enable even more impressive accent lighting in the respective room. Properly chosen and well-designed cabinet lighting also helps bring a dated-looking kitchen or other living space up to date.

Could you freshen up old closets by repurposing them?

Continue with a creative and sustainable concept, for example by turning an old wall cabinet into a practical TV cabinet. If the old piece of furniture is missing door handles or the cabinet doors constantly creak when in use, this would be the perfect occasion for a repurposing. For this you do not have to tighten the entire structure, nor replace the hinges or the cabinet doors.

Instead, you can simply use the sturdy top part of the module and customize it as a TV stand however you like. In such cases, however, it is advisable to dismantle the entire piece of furniture and check whether it is stable enough to be converted in this way. Then you can liven up old cabinets like this simply by sanding down the old paint and repainting and refinishing them. If necessary, you can also attach furniture castors or feet.

Another clever and practical option is to convert cupboards into bench seating for windows or other living areas. These classic furnishing elements seem to be a rarity and more likely to be found in older homes with deep dormer windows. However, if you have a spacious window alcove as well as some unsightly and outdated cabinets, this would be an excellent idea. Wall cabinets are suitable for this, which can be adapted to the respective window seat depending on size and design. Although this would eventually require carpentry work, repurposing would still be cheaper than buying new.

Create more practical pieces of furniture from old cabinets

Unsightly kitchen base cabinets can be turned into other useful furnishing elements, such as sideboards, with a little simple furniture restoration. You can use it to store your table linen, crockery or serving cutlery and beautify the living space at the same time. In addition, such a sideboard made from old cupboards could provide plenty of storage space in relatively small spaces.

Normally, good quality and robust buffets are quite expensive. Alternatively, you can upgrade outdated standard kitchen base units with or without door handles, moldings and furniture feet and turn them into a handcrafted piece for a fraction of the cost, or have them made by a carpenter. If you spice up old cabinets in this way, you can enjoy unique pieces of furniture and real eye-catchers for a long time.

As you can already see, almost anything is possible when renovating old cabinets. You can modernize any piece of furniture by using resources that are already there, such as leftover wood or paint. This makes painting closet doors child’s play and can create a whole new feeling in any room. The best part is that you pay little or nothing for it and can let your imagination run wild.

