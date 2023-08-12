How to treat atopic dermatitis in summer? The right products for the skin – breaking latest news

by Antonella Sparvoli

The sun is good for those suffering from atopic eczema while sea or swimming pool water can be irritating and make the situation worse. Useful tricks to not ruin your holidays

Swimming or just splashing around for hours in the water is one of the favorite pastimes of children in the summer. Whether you do it at the beach or in the pool, fun is guaranteed, however someone could have some unpleasant surprises among the large group of children, and increasingly also adolescents and adults, who suffer from atopic dermatitis. Prolonged contact with water can in fact further irritate the hypersensitive skin of the atopics, even more so if the eczema is already present. Some precautions can help limit the inconvenience and then in the summer you can count on a valid ally: the sun.

Summer is the best season for those suffering from atopic dermatitis, especially when going on holiday. The mood improves and sun exposure, with the appropriate protections, benefits atopic skin – reports Silvia Ferrucci, head of the Allergological Dermatology Service of the Dermatology Complex Structure of the Irccs Policlinico Foundation in Milan -. Swimming, on the other hand, is not ideal for those suffering from atopic eczema precisely due to the characteristics of this disease: on the one hand, a compromised skin barrier, on the other, an immune system that responds exaggeratedly to various environmental stimuli, which are harmless to other people.

The altered skin barrier of atopics is in fact unable to retain water, which evaporates with increased dryness of the skin. At the same time everything that gets on the skin can easily penetrate it, activating the immune system and the consequent inflammatory reaction, with repercussions also on the skin microbiota. The ecosystem of microorganisms that normally live on our skin can change in favor of some bacterial species, in particular staphylococci, the cause of inflammation and chronicity of atopic dermatitis – the expert points out -. Precisely from this observation comes one of the treatments recommended for patients with very inflammatory, exudative dermatitis and frequent bacterial superinfections, namely the bath with antiseptics (sodium hypochlorite). This treatment aims to reduce the amount of “bad” microorganisms on the skin and is sometimes more effective than taking antibiotics by mouth.

While it is true that antiseptic bathing may help some patients with atopic dermatitis, it is also true that bathing in a chlorinated pool is not the same thing. In the swimming pool the concentrations of chlorine are different and then in the water there are also other substances, such as disinfectants and dyes, which can have negative effects on atopic skin, points out the specialist.

For these reasons, going to the swimming pool can be a bit problematic for those suffering from atopic dermatitis, even more so if the eczema is already present. The risk of a deterioration. But even sea water, being salty, can be irritating and cause burning and itching if there are small skin lesions. This does not mean that swimming in the sea or in the pool should be prohibited, but precautions are certainly needed – explains Ferrucci -. The ideal is to arrive at the sea with the skin in the best possible condition, taking good care of the dermatitis. If the skin is a little inflamed, you can take a bath anyway, but it is better not to stay in the water for too long and once you get out, rinse immediately with fresh water and apply a moisturizer and/or sunscreen suitable for atopic skin to hydrate the skin, restore the skin barrier and at the same time protect it from the sun’s rays.

Even other small tricks can help to limit the discomfort. For example, to dry off once you get out of the water, it’s a good idea not to use the towel you use to lie down on the beach: salt and sand can irritate the skin. Better to use another towel or bathrobe, dabbing gently.

Those suffering from atopic dermatitis must always remain “vigilant”, even on vacation, about the good rules for taking care of their skin. This means choosing suitable products both to protect the skin in the sun and to hydrate it after sun exposure and baths with the aim of maintaining or restoring the skin barrier. Equally important are the detergents with which you wash, continues the dermatologist. It is necessary to use oily products, which do not foam (foaming surfactants could further damage the skin barrier), without perfumes, preservatives or other components that could induce sensitization and therefore trigger contact allergies. A fundamental part of the treatment of atopic dermatitis lies precisely in becoming aware of the daily needs of one’s skin and in the measures to preserve its barrier function concludes Ferrucci.

