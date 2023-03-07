Home Health How to turn fears into joy
Health

by admin
The native of Graz relies on the teachings of Viktor Frankl. “You don’t have to put up with everything, you can be stronger than fear,” said the founder of logotherapy and existential analysis. The seminar includes:

  • Speech
  • exchange in the group
  • Working with inner images – logotherapeutic imagination
  • personal reflection
  • Exercises and models to strengthen inner joy and basic trust

The potential of the human spirit to strengthen one’s own ego, the nature and task of healthy fear as well as causes of excessive fear and steps to overcome fear are conveyed.

Information and registration under schlosspuchberg.at

