How to understand if the body is dehydrated: 5 seconds is enough to get the answer and run for cover

How can you know if you drink enough? To find out, all you need is a simple test that will give you the answer.

It is not such a rare event not to follow the right hydration regimen. However, this is a risky attitude that can lead to serious health damage. We all know how essential it is drink enough throughout the day.

The human body is made up of about 60% wateressential for keeping all vital processes in balance. So drinking adequately during the day is essential to ensure the health of our body and prevent dehydration.

Preventing dehydration: here’s what you need to do

Dehydration begins when water is lost and not replenished through drinking. Even mild dehydration can lead to several symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, difficulty concentrating, drowsiness, and irritability. Drinking too little water for several hours can cause mild to moderate dehydration, which manifests as dry mouth, blurry vision, inflamed vision, and constipation. In the most serious casesand repeat offenders, it can also present weakness, exhaustion, decreased urine outputincrease in body temperature and even states confusion.

To ensure daily water balance and avoid getting serious consequences, it is necessary drink regularly throughout the day. According to experts, the average water requirement is around 2 liters a day for women and 2.5 liters for men – even if take into account factors such as weight and age to find out the precise amount – to be taken preferably in the form of plain water or herbal teas, especially between meals.

Also, it matters Incorporate foods with a high water content into your diet such as salads, soups, fresh vegetables, fruit and prefer foods with less salt, as it causes greater loss of fluids.

To understand when you’re dehydrated just run a simple test that can also be carried out at home: you have to take it gently and with two fingers a fold of skin on the back of the hand, hold it up for about 5 seconds and then release it. If it immediately returns to its place it means that the overall degree of hydration is good, if instead it remains raised for more than 2-3 seconds then it indicates a slight dehydration.

Of course, you also need to consider the age factor since the more one proceeds with the years, the more the muscles lose tone. Being one of the most hydrated tissues in our body, this leads to greater dehydration.