How to use banana peels in the garden as fertilizer, compost, etc.

Bananas are an excellent source of phosphorus and potassium for us, and their skins have many beneficial properties for plants. In this article you will learn how to use banana peels in the garden and what are their advantages!

What’s so good about banana peels

Banana peels are rich in nutrients, making them a great natural fertilizer for your garden. You provide your plants with:

potassium fertilizer : This nutrient helps your plants grow strong roots and ensures a good distribution of water and nutrients. Plants use potassium to regulate plant enzymes and encourage the growth of strong stems. All of this combined makes for strong, resilient plants that can ward off disease and pests.

Phosphor : This nutrient also contributes to the development of healthy roots and shoots and is essential for the successful production of flowers, pollen and fruit. Plants that receive plenty of phosphorus grow tall and strong.

calcium : Roots and stems also rely on plenty of calcium for their strength and proper development. Calcium helps break down soil nutrients like nitrogen and aids in the transport of other minerals throughout the plant system.

Magnesium: This mineral supports healthy photosynthesis, which is absolutely essential to all aspects of plant growth and health.

Tipp: Banana Peels as Fertilizer for Tomatoes -If you want your tomatoes to thrive and yield a bounty, don’t forget to add banana peels to the soil!

How to use banana peels in the garden

Don’t throw banana peels in the trash because they have many uses in the garden. Here are some of them!

Make your own liquid fertilizer & non-toxic pest repellent

First, cut your banana peels into small pieces, place them in a bucket or saucepan, and cover with water. Leave them for two to three days. Stir occasionally. Strain them and use the liquid to water your plants. You can also put the liquid in a spray bottle and spray it on the leaves and branches of your plants to use this mixture to deter aphids. Take it a step further and add crushed egg shells and a spoonful of Epsom salt.

Use banana peels in the garden as mulch and compost

Mulch helps improve the quality of your soil and the health of your garden by suppressing weeds, harboring plant-friendly insects and microorganisms, and helping to retain moisture up to 70% better than unmulched soil.

Banana peels can be placed directly on top of potting soil or as a mulch around the bottom of your garden. As they decompose, they release nutrients into the soil that feed the plants.

If you use banana peels in your garden, place a single layer directly on the soil, being careful not to touch the plant stem. Cover the shells with a commercially available mulch, such as sugar cane mulch, to prevent attracting fruit flies.

Banana peels on the compost: Whether you’re using a compost heap, bin, or vermicompost, adding banana peels (whole, shredded, soaked, or mashed) is a good idea.

Tipp: If you use whole banana peels in the garden, you should bury them deep near the composting coffee grounds to avoid attracting pests.

If you soak, shred, grind, or mash the banana peels, the nutrients will be more readily available to the plants and the peel will break down more quickly. For this reason some pre-composting is desirable.

Tipp: Another way to use banana peels in the garden is to bury them directly in the ground to improve soil health. This is an effective way to get nutrients into the garden soil even if you don’t have space for a composter.

Warning! However, before experimenting with this technique, keep in mind that buried bowls can attract squirrels, who may be able to smell the food underground!

Use as a nutrient supplement for flowering plants

Fermented banana peels are an excellent supplement and additional source of nutrients for flowering plants. This mix promotes bigger and better blooms. To make fermented banana peel pulp, place a few peels in a mason jar and add water. Put a weight on the shells to keep them submerged and cover the jar with a cloth.

Leave the jar at a comfortable room temperature and dim light for about a week. This allows the beneficial bacteria to release the nutrients contained in the banana peel. Drain the shells at the end of the week and save the water to use as a liquid fertilizer. Place the peels in your blender and puree. Use the resulting gruel as a nutrient supplement for flowering plants.