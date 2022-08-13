The iPhone “Memo” app is the most convenient built-in tool for recording to-do items or life records in iOS. Whether it is work or study, you can take notes. Some users even use memos to record account passwords or ID cards with high privacy. and other information, leading to the risk of information leakage.

Share settings iPhone memo password lock teaching skills, whether it is through password or Touch ID, you can lock the memo, and iOS 16 and above can also use Face ID as the iPhone memo lock function, and you can unlock the memo through the lock password.it can prevent the mobile phone from being loaned to other people, causing people to peep at the memo data. In this article, I will share how to lock the iPhone memo to prevent the leakage of highly sensitive information.

Reminder: iOS 16 is currently in the iOS 16 beta test version stage, and the official version is expected to be launched in September. The purpose of this tutorial is to share the new features and operation methods of iOS 16, and you can get started immediately after upgrading the official version of iOS 16.

How to set Face ID or lock password for iPhone memo lock?

Step 1. Open the iOS built-in “Memo Appclick the memo you want to hide, click the upper right corner “•••” icon.

Step 2. Click on the memo “locking“Function.

Step 3. Then it will pop up “Switch locked memo to device password” prompt window, click “Use iPhone passcode“continue.

Step 4. And enter the lock memo password (original custom default memo password), and finally the iPhone password prompt will be displayed, and the standby password can be used as the lock memo.

Step 5. If you enable Face ID as a memo unlock password, you can also click “Enable Face ID” (recommended to open), the setting is complete.

How to use Face ID to unlock iPhone memo?

As long as you open the locked memo, click “View memo” or “Lock” at the top, and the iOS memo will be unlocked immediately through Face ID facial recognition. (Of course, Touch ID models can also be used)

How to use lock password to unlock iPhone memo?

If the memo Face ID is wrong too many times, you can only click “Enter passcode” to unlock the iPhone memopreviously it was necessary to customize the memo passcode, but starting from iOS 16 memo, you can use the iPhone passcode as a memo lock lock instead.

How to turn off the iPhone memo passcode

To cancel the iPhone memo passcode function, just open and unlock the memo, click the “•••” function button in the upper right corner, and select “Remove” to disable the iPhone memo passcode.

Feature Summary

Through the above iPhone memo lock setting password or Face ID teaching, but only iOS 16 or the new version of the memo app can use Face ID or iPhone lock password as memo lock, if the old version of iOS can only use a custom password or Touch ID There are two types. After completing the setting, you don’t have to worry about forgetting the memo password. You can easily unlock it directly through Face ID / Touch ID.

