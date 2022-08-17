The PVC film it is a very useful accessory in the kitchen to coat food but, in some cases, its use can determine some risk to our health. In addition to the environmental problems associated with its production and disposal, the phthalates and others substances contained within it they can be transferred to foodsmaking them harmful and dangerous for the people.

Health risks and usage tips

Il polyvinyl chloride, in abbreviation PVC, is a rigid polymer which becomes malleable when mixed with other suitable substances. These features make it a widely used material for covering foods of various kinds and preserving them, in a way that is well suited to various needs in the kitchen. However, not everyone knows that, like what happens with aluminum, PVC can determine the phenomenon of the so-called migration into food.

In particular, some of the substances that make up the PVC film can end up in food and therefore be ingested by people. The migration process is influenced by some specific factors such as the temperatureil time spent in contact with food and his typology.

To avoid causing damage to health, it is good to respect some simple rules. Specifically, we recommend wrap only cold foods e for a not too long period of time: both in the refrigerator and in the freezer, the coating should last no more than two days. Still, PVC film should never be used for storage of fat food (like cheeses) or containing alcohol. For these foods it is better to opt for alternative storage solutions.