How to use plants and nuts to combat wrinkles and skin aging

Voluntarily get a syringe full of Botox in your forehead? That doesn’t have to be the case, there are also gentle plant-based alternatives! Our editorial team will show you natural anti-aging remedies.

We can easily do without wrinkles as a sign of aging. However, you don’t have to resort to the neurotoxin Botox right away – when there are so many herbal alternatives. We’ll tell you which ones in the gallery.

Natural oils with myrrh and frankincense

The Three Kings already knew about the healing properties of myrrh and frankincense. The plants are natural cell protectors. They not only work against premature skin aging, but also help with wound healing. Look for natural oils with these two ingredients.

Lemons help too

In addition to grapefruit, lemons and organs are also great anti-aging fruits. Rub the freshly squeezed juice onto your face in the morning for a radiant complexion. The vitamin bombs will ensure that free radicals are intercepted.

Nuts against skin aging

Nuts and their ingredients are wonderful weapons against premature skin aging. But one thing stands out in particular: the almond. Munch on as a snack or apply almond oil to skin. Due to the vitamin E they contain, almonds ensure, among other things, a firm skin.

Boiled tomatoes as an anti-aging remedy

That’s good news: pizza and pasta help against wrinkles. Well, unfortunately not quite. But the tomatoes contained in the sauce are good for your skin: there are many antioxidants in cooked tomatoes. Containing carotenoids and lycopene are anti-aging agents.

Coconut helps against skin aging

Drink coconut water and milk and buy coconut cream or make your own coconut face mask. Because the tropical superfruit provides the skin with moisture and helps to build a natural protective barrier. You can also rely on the precious coconut oil to care for your face overnight.

Amino acids, minerals and vitamins (vitamin E in particular is good for the skin) make the pulp of the coconut and the oil extracted from the fruit the perfect basis for a face mask. Mix it with natural yoghurt and honey, the mask can also help against dry skin.

Honey as a skin flatterer

When it comes to skin care, honey is the perfect partner. The vitamins C and E in particular, which as antioxidants intercept free radicals (promote premature skin aging), are responsible for this. Minerals, amino acids and trace elements make honey soothing to the skin, which can also be applied pure and can help with wound healing.

Cinnamon oil tightens the connective tissue

Cinnamon oil is also particularly helpful for your skin care. It can ensure that your connective tissue stays taut and more collagen is formed. Mixing cinnamon oil with honey not only makes an effective mask, it tastes delicious when applied to the lips.

Cane sugar as an insider tip

Sugar in the diet is often demonized, but cane sugar is an insider tip as an anti-aging weapon. The contained glycolic acid can penetrate deep into the skin and repair cells. Cane sugar can also be used as part of an exfoliant to remove dead skin particles.

Vanilla essence cares for the skin

High-quality vanilla essence cares for the skin and gives it valuable amino acids and antioxidants. Another advantage: As part of a face mask, cream or as an essential oil, vanilla simply smells wonderful.

Turmeric stimulates collagen formation

Not only ginger is a great tuber: turmeric protects against inflammation, stimulates collagen formation and intercepts free radicals – perfect for anti-aging care.

Grapefruit as an anti-aging fruit

Vitamins and antioxidants make grapefruit anti-aging fruits. But the spermidine it contains also helps to regenerate cells and thus slow down skin aging. It is best to drink the juice and gently apply the remaining pieces of fruit to the skin.

Caffeine as a freshness kick

Coffee not only wakes you up early in the morning. The caffeine also gives our cells a kick of freshness. A peeling or a mask with coffee (mixed with coconut oil, lemon juice or natural yoghurt, for example) also wakes up the skin.

Ginkgo and gotu kola

Ginkgo and gotu kola should also be included in your anti-aging care: collagen production is pushed (so the skin stays firm), wrinkles are reduced and the skin is supplied with moisture.