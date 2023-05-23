How to use salt for dishes, stains, shoes, baking sheets and when you have a cold

Whether cooking, baking or seasoning – salt is an integral part of our kitchen. But did you know that salt has many practical household uses outside of the saucepan as well?

Anyone who has only used salt for cooking so far should now be careful. Because the “white gold” can also be used in a variety of ways outside of the kitchen and can work wonders in the home or for your health. We will show you what the all-rounder salt is capable of.

Coffee too bitter? Salt is the new sugar substitute

Even a small pinch of salt neutralizes the bitter taste and emphasizes the aroma. Simply add some salt to the hot coffee and stir well.

Salt against red wine stains

Some of you probably already know this trick: if you spill red wine, you have to act quickly. Sprinkle the stain with a good dose of salt and leave it on for at least 20 minutes. After you have vacuumed or brushed out the salt, rinse with plenty of water, preferably sparkling water.

Salt against the smell of garlic

Who does not know it? After chopping onions or garlic, it’s hard to get that unpleasant odor off your hands. This is how it works very easily: mix salt with vinegar and use it to clean your hands. Complete!

Salt with vinegar against discolouration on the hands

Incidentally, the salt and vinegar mixture is also ideal for removing discoloration from your hands, for example after cutting beetroot.

Salt with lemon juice against odors on wooden boards

A mixture of salt and a little lemon works best to rid wooden cutting boards of unpleasant odors.

Embroidered cloth shoes? reach for salt

When cloth shoes start to smell bad, salt can help. Sprinkle a few teaspoons of salt in the shoes. After leaving the salt on overnight, vacuum or brush out.

Salt paste makes dishes shine

Brass and copper often look a little dull after a while. With a paste of salt, flour and vinegar you can make your jewelry shine again! Apply the mixture to the piece of metal and then polish the metal thoroughly.

Silver can also be cleaned with salt. To do this, line a bowl with some aluminum foil and add warm salted water. Place the tarnished silver in the bowl and wait a while – the piece of jewelry will shine like new again.

Clean bottles with salt

Glass or stainless steel bottles are difficult to clean by hand. A salt scrub can help: Put three tablespoons of coarse salt in the dirty bottle and shake vigorously. Then add hot water, wait and shake again. After repeating this process a few times, you can rinse the bottle with clean water.

Salt against dirty baking sheets

Trying to get dirty baking sheets clean has probably driven many people to despair. You can easily remove stubborn incrustations: put a large amount of salt on the tray and put it in the oven at 50 degrees. As soon as the salt turns slightly brown, you can remove the baking sheet from the oven. Tip off the salt and scrape the encrustations off the tin. After that, all you have to do is rinse the baking sheet with warm water.

protein on the floor? salt helps

Crashed eggs are difficult to clean up. Just pour some salt on the egg next time. The egg white will harden and be easily removed from the bottom.

No more dripping hearts – with salt water solution

Especially in the cold season, many people make themselves comfortable with a few candles. A salt water solution can prevent the candles from dripping: soak the candles (without the wick!) in salt water for several hours. When they are completely dry again, you can look forward to drip-free candles!

With salt, the cheese will last much longer

If you moisten a tea towel with a little salt water and wrap hard cheese in it, the cheese will keep much longer – of course it still has to be kept in the fridge.

Salt and water against brown apples – and pears

Once an apple has been cut open, it usually doesn’t take long before it turns an unappetizing brown colour. To prevent discoloration, simply place the cut apple pieces in a bowl of cold water and a little salt for about five minutes. After that, you can store the apple in an airtight container. But be careful: Don’t forget to rinse before eating, otherwise it will be salty!

Detox your body

A so-called “brine bath” works wonders. Bathing in salt water is said to detoxify the body…

To enjoy a salt water bath, add about a kilogram of sea salt to the warm salt water. However, it can take up to 45 minutes for the salt to completely dissolve.

To ensure that a brine bath is actually effective, you should not wash off afterwards or dry yourself with a towel. You want the salt to stay on your skin, so let it air dry.

Salt also helps with nasal congestion

If you have a stuffy nose, salt can be of great help. To relieve cold symptoms, it is recommended to inhale salt.

Add ten grams of salt to one liter of boiling water. Gently bend over the pot and cover your head with a towel. Ten minutes should be enough to clear your airway. But be careful: Danger of burns!

Not only the nose, but also the throat can benefit from salt treatments. To do this, dissolve a teaspoon of salt in a glass of lukewarm water and gargle with the solution. Gargling with salt water is said to have a disinfecting, anti-inflammatory and decongestant effect.