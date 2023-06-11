How to use the rollator better

SThe woman has had the new device for a fortnight and is still struggling. “I used to be so athletic.” After a serious illness with a number of chemotherapy treatments, playing handball is no longer an option. Even walking is difficult. At some point someone mentions the word rollator for the first time. The staff also recommends doing so in rehabilitation; it’s been a good year now. But the patient doesn’t want to. “I’m not that old,” she thought, reports the seventy-eight-year-old from Friedrichsdorf im Taunus. “I fought until I fell.”

Then the people from the medical service of the health insurance company decide: It can’t work like that anymore. The woman has had a walker for two weeks now, an expensive carbon model that weighs 5.8 kilos. He doesn’t really want to fit in with his self-image yet. Nevertheless, she advises anyone in a similar situation not to wait too long.

On a morning this June, the woman came into the large hall in Friedrichsdorf town hall – like six other owners and three owners of walkers. Everyone sits in a circle around Gabriele Schättler, everyone has brought their own vehicle. The occupational therapist’s course begins indoors, later the practice is to be practiced outside on the curb. First, Schättler wants to know why the seniors are taking part. A woman says: “I had an operation on my foot, I suffer from it and can’t walk properly.”

The first exercise is about posture. “It often leaves a lot to be desired,” says Schättler. Many walked with too much distance behind the rollator and therefore bent over. “Then there is a risk of falling.” In the long run, this also leads to a hunched back – and the chest is also wider if you manage to walk straight. By the way, if possible, by rolling your feet from heel to toe. Everyone is trying now. Looks good.

Individual settings

Schättler raises or lowers the handles. As a rule of thumb, they should be at wrist level when your arms are dangling while standing. But that is individual. Like so many things when using the device. Only those who feel safe enough should turn when sitting down on the rollator. Everyone else should not turn the vehicle so that its seat swings under their buttocks, but move themselves until they are in the right position. The following applies to everyone: Don’t forget to look over your shoulder. “Like driving a car.” Also very important: lock the brakes – and then just grab the handle above it. So that it doesn’t come loose again when you get up.

While the course instructor takes care of individuals, others exchange experiences. A man says that he could now map the entire city according to the floor coverings. The rollator glides best over asphalt, the wheels bumped the hardest on brick pavement. He has been out and about with his walker for a year and a half – and goes for a walk with his wife every day. When he was no longer able to walk without help, they asked themselves: “Are we going to get angry?” They didn’t want to. Carbon rollators, which cost around 600 euros, are the best in his opinion. It helps to have a private insurance subsidy. For the wheels, he recommends a profile. On the other hand, solid rubber is bad. Just like the cash register model of the lady sitting in a circle on the other side.

Occupational therapist Schättler comes from Steinbach, also in the Hochtaunus district. She is giving the course in Friedrichsdorf for the third time. The city offers it to senior citizens once a year free of charge on one morning. This time Mayor Lars Keitel stops by. The Greens politician reports to the participants: “We are currently developing a mobility concept for Friedrichsdorf.” It is also about making more footpaths passable with the walker. “We still have to sharpen that.”

“When in doubt, get help”

Where it is not flat on the pavement, it is important to tilt the rollator correctly. Under no circumstances should the seniors lift it and balance it upwards. Instead, Schättler shows how it works: step on the lever on the rear wheel or put your foot on the rear wheel. The main thing is that the front wheels swing into the air – and land on the sidewalk with the brakes on. A woman asks about boarding the bus and train. Schättler advises: “If in doubt, get help – or fold up the walker.” And when shopping, just don’t load too much into the basket.

A woman says she needs the rollator from the afternoon when she has done everything important in the apartment. “Otherwise I’ll get pain in my back.” Another came with her husband, who can only walk badly because of a progressive illness. Six months ago they moved from a three-story house to a ground-floor apartment, she says. “The plans were different.” Until recently, they set off on a long-distance journey into the warmth every winter.

Now her husband is learning with the others to sit down on a chair behind the rollator and get up again – that should help on park benches. The course leader praises: “They come up like little weasels, great!” Then we go outside. The man, who knows all Friedrichsdorf floor coverings, has developed his own method of overcoming the curb: sideways, front and rear wheels parallel to the edge. In the end, everyone gets their rollator driver’s license.