how to use them and list of rewards

If you are playing the new The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch and you have one or more Amiibo available, know that it is possible to use any collectible figurine to obtain certain advantages in the game.
How to use Amiibo
In order to start using Amiibo in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom it is necessary to complete the first Shrines, those that act as tutorials and unlock Link’s new powers. At this point, in the skill selection wheel you should find the Amiibo icon at the bottom left: select it and press the L key to make a cursor appear in front of the protagonist indicating the place where the rewards will fall.
All Amiibo and rewards
Here is the list of Zelda-related Amiibo and their possible rewards:
- Link (Tears of the Kingdom) – Reward: Paragliding fabric
- Link con l’arco (Breath of the Wild) – Reward: Paragliding fabric
- Link a Cavallo (Breath of the Wild) – Reward: Paragliding fabric
- Zelda (Breath of the Wild) – Reward: Paragliding fabric
- Guardiano (Breath of the Wild) – Reward: paragliding cloth, weapons or Ancient Blade (powerful item for the Compositor)
- Boblin (Breath of the Wild) – Reward: Paragliding cloth or a Boblin weapon
- Urbosa (Breath of the Wild) – Reward: Vah Naboris helmet, paragliding cloth or a special weapon
- Revali (Breath of the Wild) – Reward: Vah Medoh helmet, paragliding cloth or a special weapon
- Mipha (Breath of the Wild) – Reward: Vah Ruta helmet, paragliding cloth or a special weapon
- Daruk (Breath of the Wild) – Reward: Vah Rudania helmet, paragliding cloth or a special weapon
- Link (Super Smash Bros.) – Reward: Twilight Princess armor set or Epona (Link’s horse)
- Zelda (Super Smash Bros.) – Reward: Twilight Princess parasail fabric
- Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros.) – Reward: “Demon King” paraglider fabric or weapons (a rare greatsword may appear)
- Sheik (Super Smash Bros.) – Reward: Heik’s Glider Fabric or Sheik’s Armor Set
- Zelda (The Wind Waker) – Reward: Sea Breeze Shield or Paragliding Cloth
- Link (The Wind Waker) – Reward: Wind Waker Parasail Cloth or Wind Waker Armor Set
- Link (Ocarina of Time) – Reward: fabric for the “Lon-Lon Farm” paraglider or the Armor of Time set
- Young Links – Reward: Paragliding Cloth or the Armor of Time set
- Link 8 Bit – Reward: Paragliding fabric or the Hero’s Armor set
- Link (Link’s Awakening) – Reward: Paragliding Cloth and Awakened Armor Set
- Link (Majora’s Mask) – Reward: Majora’s Mask Paragliding Fabric or Divine Fury Armor Set
- Zelda e Solcanubi (Skyward Sword) – Reward: Paragliding fabric
- Link (Skyward Sword) – Reward: Paraglider Cloth or Sky Armor Set
- Link (Twilight Princess) – Reward: Twilight Princess Paragliding Fabric and Armor Set
- Link Lupo (Twilight Princess) – Reward: various types of meat
All of them too other Amiibo not related to Zelda you can use them, but in this case you will only receive random consumables and not valuable rewards.
Trick to use Amiibo without limits
Proprio come in Breath of the Wild, anche in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom each Amiibo can only be used once in a 24-hour period and, since some items require a little luck and several attempts, it may take a while to complete a set or receive a specific weapon. Fortunately, there is a practical trick that allows you to get around this limitation: after using all your Amiibo, save your progress and close the game, then access the system settings and Move the console date forward one day. Launch the Switch exclusive again and you can reuse all your collectibles and then repeat the process again.
