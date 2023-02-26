Bologna, 25 February 2023 – Sunday 26 February, from 8 in the morning to 20, it will be possible to vote at primary elections of the Democratic Party to decide who will be the national secretary. The challenge is faced by the president of the Emilia Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini and the parliamentarian Elly Schlein which were the two most voted in the round of vote in circlesi.e. members of the Democratic Party.

Live results in Bologna and Emilia Romagna

Who can vote?

They will be able to vote, from 16 years of ageall Italian citizens (even those who do not have a Dem card), EU citizens residing in Italy and non-EU citizens with regular residence permits.

Where are the seats

Those who want to vote in the primaries will have to identify their own reference polling station, looking for it on the web page www.primariepd2023.it and entering your phone number polling station.

online vote

Online voting is allowed only and exclusively to people who are objectively unable to go to the gazebo for work or health reasons and to those residing in disadvantaged areas far from the polling stations. To vote online it was necessary to produce a self-certification and pre-register on the appropriate web platform (https://primariepd2023.it/) dedicated, by filling in the form with the requested data by 18 February. Online voting will take place on the appropriate web platform, after access via Spid.

Vote abroad

Citizens residing or domiciled abroad can vote through the platform online or, where present, at the gazebos located in the relevant area.

Vote for out-of-towners

For those who intend to vote outside the municipality of residence, it was necessary to pre-register. There was time until February 22nd.

What to bring to the polling station

To cast their vote between Bonaccini and Schlein, voters will have to go to the polling stations with the electoral card and identity document. A. is also required when voting contribution of 2 euros to support the organizational expenses of the primaries.