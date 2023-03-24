Germs and bacteria in bottles



The bottles are manufactured to ensure that the drink they contain is kept in a humid and dark environment. This however, combined with the poor maintenance and washing of the container, represents a driving force for the proliferation of bacteria, including harmful ones such as Pseudomonadaceae, including there Pseudomonas Stutzeri and the Pseudomonas Diminuta.

A study has shown that water bottles and reusable bottles are dirtier than the toilet seat with the presence of bacteria 40,000 times higher. Research published dal New York Post, put on paper how precarious the hygiene of water bottles is due to the proliferation of germs and bacteria. The researchers took three different samples on some parts of the reusable bottles – spout, straw and pressure cap – and detected the presence of two types of bacteria: Gram-negatives (which can be the cause of antibiotic-resistant infections) and bacilli (which cause the onset of various gastrointestinal disorders).