Introduction
The water bottle has replaced dozens of plastic bottles resulting in a significant reduction in the environmental impact of daily consumption. However, if not washed thoroughly every day, the bottle can be a repository of germs and bacteria which, according to a study conducted for the site waterfilterguru.com, exceeds by 40,000 times the presence of Gram-negative germs (which can cause infections resistant to antibiotics) and bacilli, toilet seats.
Water bottle: correct use
- In the bottles should be put thewater
- Check if it is used to introduce tea or sugary drinks
- Best Materials: Food grade stainless steel (marked “18/8 Stainless Steel” or “304”), or glass.
- The bottle must be washed every day
- Let the bottle dry with the cap open
- Some water bottles can be washed in the dishwasher
Germs and bacteria in bottles
The bottles are manufactured to ensure that the drink they contain is kept in a humid and dark environment. This however, combined with the poor maintenance and washing of the container, represents a driving force for the proliferation of bacteria, including harmful ones such as Pseudomonadaceae, including there Pseudomonas Stutzeri and the Pseudomonas Diminuta.
A study has shown that water bottles and reusable bottles are dirtier than the toilet seat with the presence of bacteria 40,000 times higher. Research published dal New York Post, put on paper how precarious the hygiene of water bottles is due to the proliferation of germs and bacteria. The researchers took three different samples on some parts of the reusable bottles – spout, straw and pressure cap – and detected the presence of two types of bacteria: Gram-negatives (which can be the cause of antibiotic-resistant infections) and bacilli (which cause the onset of various gastrointestinal disorders).
I study
The vehicle is of course the mouth, with the saliva that transfers a large amount of different bacteria to the bottle. many more even than those found on the computer mouse or even those highlighted in the dog’s water bowl.
How to choose the best bottle
in choosing the bottle that is right for us, first of all, it is good to evaluate the use to be made, i.e. the liquid it will contain, if only water, or acidic drinks, coffee, milk or hot infusions. Among the most common materials we find: plastic, steel and aluminum; to a lesser extent also glass. Features for each type of bottle:
- Plastic: light and versatile; lower price; materials used are: tritan, polypropylene, polyethylene, PET; dishwasher safe and usable with all types of drinks, even hot ones (up to 100°C); low proliferation of germs and bacteria, if washed with care and frequency;
- Steel: chemically ideal material stainless steel; resistant; drinks, even particularly acidic, do not risk corroding it; does not retain odors and flavors of liquids; little subject to the proliferation of molds and bacteria; weight not comparable with that of a plastic water bottle. It can be washed in the dishwasher.
- Aluminum: light but not stainless; requires a coating inside the container to isolate the metal from direct contact with the drink. and organoleptic (smell, taste) of the drinks. However, it is advisable to check the uniformity of the coating during the purchase phase: recent research has shown that if the ceramic layer has irregularities and ripples, it is very easy for molds and bacteria to form and proliferate
- Glass: the least risky material for the formation of mold or bacteria, and the one that least retains odors or flavors, also tolerates sudden changes in temperature, but is the heaviest and most fragile.
Cleaning the bottle: tips and remedies
How to prevent germs, bacteria and mold from proliferating inside water bottles? Clean and wash them every day, and let them dry thoroughly. Among the solutions to be put into practice we find:
- Wash the bottles once a day with water and soap
- Disinfect them at least once a week with vinegar or bicarbonate (half a bottle is filled with a solution of white vinegar and water or, alternatively, bicarbonate and water and left to act overnight, then rinsed with treatment).
- Wash in the dishwasher (if they are suitable for such washing)
- Use a brush or bottle brush for the spouts
- In case of non-use of the bottle and need for greater sanitation, use effervescent tablets to clean the dentures. Wash the bottle with soap and warm water, and insert a tablet inside the bottle filled with warm water, leave it to rest for twenty minutes to a whole night. rinse
- Always let the bottle dry without the cap.