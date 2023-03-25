Finding the best concealer for wrinkles is not an easy task, as many products past a certain age can accentuate wrinkles, make the face look dry or settle into lines. We explain how to choose the right product and what mistakes to avoid when applying.

Correct use of concealer against wrinkles

In the world of makeup, concealer is an essential ingredient. We’re excited when we discover a new product, but so often our excitement is dampened when a look in the mirror reveals wrinkles and blemishes. Luckily, there are a few genius tricks we can use to get a flawlessly covered, fresh face.

The type of concealer makes the difference

The texture of the concealer affects how much it warps.

A lightweight product such as B. A liquid concealer is ideal if you struggle with wrinkles as it makes it easier to apply the right amount that doesn’t settle into your fine lines. A dry concealer such as A concealer, for example, often wrinkles more because it is less flexible and can lodge in the natural creases of your face.

Properly moisturize the face

If you’ve ever felt like your concealer is making you look more wrinkled, it could be because your skin is too dry. Makeup can wick moisture from the skin, accentuate pores, and highlight fine lines and wrinkles. So if your wrinkles look worse with concealer, this could be a major reason.

A key factor in preventing this is using a good eye cream. Always wet the eye area, wait 10 minutes and then apply a concealer in your shade. Keep a facial mist within reach to refresh skin at least once a day. The more moisture your skin has, the plumper it looks.

Apply the product after the foundation

When using a liquid or cream foundation, the general rule of thumb is to apply a light layer to even out your complexion, and then apply concealer to the areas that need a little more attention. That way you don’t rub off the concealer after application, you use less product overall and you don’t look like you’re wearing a mask of makeup.

The only exception is if you use a powder foundation. In this case, you should apply the concealer first to avoid clumping.

Wrinkle Concealer: Don’t use too much

Don’t forget that concealer is only for problem areas and that a little can go a long way. When applying it around the eyes, especially on the outside where there are more expression lines, pay attention to the amount. Start with a tiny amount and apply a little more if you don’t get the result you want. You can also use a brush to better dose the product and cover the affected area well. If you find you’ve used too much, take a damp makeup sponge and blend it out.

Apply the product correctly

Apply the concealer in a tapping motion for an even result. Don’t forget to apply it to the inner corners of your eyes as well, as this is the area where it comes off first, especially if not applied correctly.

A small synthetic brush is great for applying concealer exactly where you need it. Because the brush is synthetic, it doesn’t pick up much product.

You can also apply it with a damp makeup sponge for a flawless complexion. It is best to start with a point in the inner corner of the eye to cover the middle part of the eye and another point in the outer corner of the eye that will tighten the eye area as it is blended upwards and outwards. This technique allows you to ensure that you don’t put too much product on the skin and it doesn’t get into the creases.

Pat the product open with your fingers after application. It blends better this way as the warmth of your fingers melts the concealer.

Set anti-wrinkle concealer with powder

Make sure that the concealer has not settled into the wrinkles before applying the powder. If this happens, use a damp sponge or a small brush and fix the concealer by gently pressing the powder under the eyes.

Choose a very light powder to set the concealer. Remember that the skin under the eyes is thin and you need a silky product that won’t settle into the fine lines.