The façon is mainly known as a men’s hairstyle (fade cut) and is also very popular with male representatives. For a long time, the shaped cut served as the basis for “more feminine” short haircuts for women. But the new trend looks very different: the shaper cut for women is still being adapted, but now looks much more similar to the version for men. We present the fancy hairstyle trend to give you an idea and to make your decision easier if you are considering a short hairstyle. This is what the shaper cut for women looks like:

This is what the classic version looks like

The hairstyle sounds quite unknown, but you actually see it all the time without even realizing it. In principle, the description of the cut for the classic style looks like this: The hair on the nape of the neck is razor-short (or a few millimeters short as with an undercut) and longer on the top of the head (the length can also vary here). Both lengths are then connected with an even transition. This look is achieved with the help of a trimmer, as you can probably imagine, and scissors for the cuts on top of the head.

Difference between high and low cut

In principle, these two designations (also called low or high fade) only determine where exactly the blending is carried out. In the deep variant, this is accordingly lower on the head, over the ears and in the neck, creating a quite subtle contrast between long and short. If the transition is set high, the area of ​​the shortest sections of hair is also larger, which ensures greater contrast and thus a more eye-catching hairstyle.

Shaped cut for women – design the transition as you wish

Because the hairstyle is so versatile, the shaper cut is just as suitable for women as it is for men, provided you have the courage to wear your hair that short. The classic cut is not necessarily the best choice for women with a round face, and very narrow or square faces do not necessarily benefit from it either. But here we come back to the fact that the changeability makes it possible to adapt these trendy short hairstyles to any face shape (for example by not cutting the shape too short at the back). For this reason, it is also important that you seek advice from an experienced hair stylist to find the right one.

Clever styling variants for the shaped cut for women

With regard to the hair structure, there is actually nothing to consider with the fade cut. Women with straight hair and those with naturally curly hair can equally wear the haircut for women and we think that straight curls can be staged well. Check out some cool short hairstyles for women based on Fasson principle below.

Shaped cut short with low fade

Shaped cut with a high transition

Upbeat styled with medium fade

Shape cuts for women are definitely among the hairstyles that make you younger

Smart short hairstyles that look cheeky – also ideal for curls