By the end of the century, tobacco will have killed a billion people, mainly in low- and middle-income countries such as China: as explained by a study published in The Lancet Public Health, which analyzed the habits and health of over 500,000 Chinese smokers over 11 years. In addition to increasing the risk of premature death, smoking would also increase the risk of developing a number of diseases that affect not only the lungs but also other organs of the body.

I study. The research included 512,000 adults (aged 30 to 79, 210,000 men and 302,000 women), recruited between 2004 and 2008 and followed for an average of 11 years, from ten different urban and rural areas in China. Of all the participants, one in three (almost always a man) had smoked regularly at least at some point in their life: 1.14 million new cases of the disease were diagnosed during the study, and nearly 50,000 participants died.

The associated risks. Of all 85 causes of death and 480 diseases studied, smoking was a risk factor for 22 causes of death (17 for men and nine for women) and 56 diseases (50 for men and 24 for women). Compared to non-smokers, smokers had an average 10% higher risk of developing any disease – from 6% of diabetes to 216% of laryngeal cancer.

Worse men or women? The problem is greater in Chinese men, but only because they normally smoke more and more regularly than women: the latter, in fact, are relatively more at risk of suffering from respiratory diseases than men, and are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of tobacco. Regardless of gender, smokers die on average three to five years earlier than non-smokers, and this gap among men is set to widen significantly in the coming decades if nothing is done to change the situation. See also Melanomas and skin cancers, records of underdiagnosis due to the pandemic

Among the diseases to which smokers are most exposed are asthma, peptic ulcer, cataracts, diabetes and other metabolic diseases. To discourage smokers, it would be appropriate for China to start printing pictures of sick people on packets, as is the case here in Italy and in many parts of the world. In the photo, the packs of cigarettes currently sold in China.

© JUN YANG | Shutterstock

Only hope: quit smoking. About half of men who start smoking before the age of 18 end up dying from tobacco unless they quit forever: ten years after stopping, the health risks for ex-smokers are equal to those of non-smokers never smoked. “Two-thirds of young Chinese men smoke, and most start before the age of 20,” Liming Li, one of the authors, warns, “unless they stop, about half of them will be killed by this habit.”