How unusual to lose weight? New opportunities!

Many people, especially women, wonder if it is possible to lose weight without dieting or exercising. Now scientists have been able to perform some unusual experiments and make discoveries that could help achieve an ideal body shape. These methods do not require rigorous fitness training or following a strict diet plan. The main role is actually played by the brain, if you can stimulate it visually and intellectually. But what exactly is behind this approach?

Novel ways to lose weight

American researchers believe that the smarter a person and the higher their IQ, the greater their chances of not being overweight. However, this is more difficult for adults who are already adults, since brain function also decreases with age. However, when it comes to young children, they can lose weight quickly because their brains have to store a lot of new information. In addition, the body burns in the moments of active brain work, the excess calories faster in old age. But what other ways are there to keep the weight under control?

Activate visual perception

For example, by looking at large photos of food, they act as an appetite suppressant on your brain. This was the conclusion reached by scientists from universities in Denmark and China. The specialists conducted an experiment with two groups of participants. The researchers showed the first group of participants a food photo with sweets three times, while they showed it to the second group 30 times.

When looking at the sweets, the subjects had to imagine eating them. At the end of the study, the participants had to answer how many sweets they would actually like to eat. The group of participants who looked at the photos more often indicated a significantly lower number. So if your eyes are “full” at first, you can lose weight quickly as a result.

Another unusual way to lose weight is to serve dishes on a contrasting plate. The research results of a study from the USA showed that in this case the participants would eat a much smaller portion than if the food corresponded to the size of the plate.

Lose weight through more senses

A research team from Japan claims that the secret to an ideal figure may lie in the smell of grapefruit. Although the scientists have only carried out the experiment with laboratory mice so far, the aroma of the grapefruit activated the sympathetic nervous system in the rodents. This restricted the activity of their gastrointestinal tract, which promoted fat loss. The situation was different with the scent of lavender, however, as the test animals began to gain weight more actively as a result.

Exposing the body to cold can also contribute to weight loss, while moderately low temperatures, from 10 to 13 degrees, boost metabolism. Scientists from the USA have carried out an experiment on this. The results showed that overweight mice exposed to cold not only lost body weight but also improved insulin sensitivity and glucose tolerance. In addition, inflammation in the animals’ bodies caused by obesity was reduced.

Finally, according to British researchers, another way to achieve better weight loss is through chewing gum. According to her, chewing gum within 45 minutes of each meal makes it easier to burn off excess calories. The results of an experiment conducted by the scientists with 60 participants showed that chewing gum helps suppress the return of appetite and also reduces cravings for salty and sweet foods.