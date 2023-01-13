OBJECTIVE: TO BE WELL – The number 1 goal of those who train is to conquer their staff wellbeing psychophysical and in this everyone has their own recipe, between fitness, nutrition, lifestyle and fight against stress. Fitness as such therefore becomes, to an ever greater extent, a single ingredient of a broader recipe, which involves different aspects of life with ever greater awareness. The extreme workouts tthey therefore end up giving way to more balanced programs, in which the work of the body is associated with that of the mind. In the weekly training routine, alongside cardio and high-intensity fitness which are completely renounced for their general benefits on the muscles and the proper functioning of the cardiac and respiratory systems, there is also room for more relaxed disciplines, such as pilates, yoga , stretching. The awareness that training serves above all to feel good, even before burning calories and losing weight, is one of the certainties derived from the period of restrictions linked to the pandemic: now those who dedicate themselves to physical activity do it above all to feel good about themselves and to be healthy.

Istockphoto



YOU TRAIN ANYWHERE – Another evidence that holds its own is the interest in training to do anywhere: in the gym, outdoors and even at home, to complete the training plan with sessions that allow you to take advantage of even the spare time. From the data released by the PureGym UK Fitness Report 22/23, which analyzes fitness trends by analyzing the search items most used by users on Google and comparing them with the same searches carried out in the same period last year, it can be seen, however, that training outdoors or indoors as an alternative to lecture has a very different meaning than it did during the pandemic, given that searches for virtual workouts it seems like a habit out of the flow of the most searched words on Google. On the other hand, interest is growing in disciplines that have already been widely practiced in recent years, such as yoga and pilates and which show a significant growth in interest. And if we take into consideration the part of the body on which the interest of sportsmen is concentrated, i buttocks continue to be a prime focus of attention, followed by shoulders and calves, while abs lose some ground.

DISCIPLINES TO DISCOVER – The discipline that seems to catalyze the greatest curiosity is a mysterious sequence of numbers: ithe 12-3-30 method. It means walking on a treadmill at a 12 percent incline at a pace of 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) per hour, for 30 minutes. It’s not as easy as one might think: the climb requires a sustained pace, good muscle strength and a considerable dose of tenacity. The method was invented by Lauren Giraldo and quickly went viral on Tik-Tok, gaining over 119 million views. In second place is the Crossfit, which has regained popularity in recent months. Three other less known and more unusual disciplines follow, but on the rise: twerking, hyrox, 75 soft. The first, for which interest has increased by 125%) is the provocative dance in which the hips and buttocks are quickly shaken up and down on their own vertical axis, made famous by many stars; L’Hyrox, whose interest has grown by 123 75%, is instead a combination of indoor fitness in which professional and amateur athletes compete in specific categories: the challenges are dedicated to typical gym disciplines, such as functional fitness or the usual work outs. The 75 soft (+ 124.2% interest) is instead a challenge that pushes people to be more active and to have a healthier lifestyle for 75 days: the items on which we measure ourselves are eating healthily and drinking alcohol only on social occasions; train for 45 minutes a day every day for 75 days (with one day a week dedicated to rest); drink three liters of water a day; read 10 pages of a book every day.