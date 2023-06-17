How, when and with what for flowering

Grapevines are quite high maintenance plants that require a certain amount of attention to grow healthily. The roots grow very deep, which makes it easy for them to obtain nutrients. Nonetheless, there are times when it’s beneficial to give a little extra help to ensure a good harvest. The right fertilizer is particularly important for flowering and fruiting in spring. In others, you don’t need to pay much attention to fertilizing. We summarize the most important things so that you know exactly how, when and with what to fertilize your vines.

Fertilizer for Vines – These nutrients are particularly important

Nitrogen in fertilizer for grapevines ensures rapid growth. Ideally, use an organic source so as not to interfere with the natural fungi in the soil that ensure good nutrient uptake by the plant.

Zinc in the fertilizer for grapes guarantees the correct functioning of the natural processes of the plants. To avoid stunted plant parts and a resulting weaker harvest, provide the vines with this mineral in spring and just before and during flowering.

Potassium prevents the plant from weakening. If the shoots grow more slowly than usual or you notice sunburn on the leaves, which should actually be used to the sun’s rays, this is probably due to a deficiency. Yellow parts are also a sign of this. Potassium is needed especially in autumn, but not only. A dose is also necessary in late spring or early summer at the latest, as well as during grape formation.

We have listed a few typical damage patterns and diseases here.

Fertilize vines: Less is more!

Fertilize vines – yes or no?

As previously mentioned, vines do not usually have a high need for additional nutrients. Since it is important neither to overdo it with fertilizing nor to allow a deficiency, it is advisable to analyze the first of all. This way you can be sure that you only give the plants what they really need.

The first year of planting of the vines

It is practical that you do not have to fertilize again immediately after planting your vines. What is the reason for that? Isn’t it more logical that the plant needs nutrients in the early stages in order to be able to grow well and get used to the new location right away?

This may sound more logical, but in fact she does not need any additional fertilizer in the first year. What is already in the soil is sufficient for the plant, since it is only now developing the roots. For this it needs small amounts of nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus.

Winter hardiness is also important in this first year of planting. The vines are very hardy in themselves, but they are even more sensitive as young plants. Feeding her additional fertilizer with more nitrogen would cause her to focus her growth on the above-ground parts of the plant, rather than on stronger root systems that can withstand the cold winter.

Once you have planted the new vines, your work is done and you can more or less sit back and relax.

Grape vines fertilize from the second year for flowering and fruit formation

Vine fertilize in spring

Fertilizer for vines is then applied for the first time early in the second year. The right time for this is just when the rest phase is over. You can fertilize vines as early as January or February, but no later than April for the first time.

You can also cut the vine plant in February. Here’s how.

How do you fertilize in spring?

A complete fertilizer immediately provides the plant with everything it needs. The nitrogen content is particularly important because it promotes the growth of shoots, leaves and other above-ground parts of the plant. This also promotes flowering and fruit formation – perfect for healthy, juicy grapes.

Then you can spread (incorporate into the soil) organic fertilizer. If you would like to fertilize vines biologically, not only compost is very suitable, but also cattle manure (e.g. horse manure) or liquid manure made from any plants (e.g. nettles are very popular) as well as coffee grounds (as an additive, not as the sole fertilizer). Compost and manure have the additional advantage that by loosening the soil they also ensure a better supply of oxygen and heat is generated in the soil as they decompose. Your wine benefits from all of this.

If you want to fertilize the vines with nettle manure, you can find out how to make it here.

This fertilizer should supply the vines sufficiently until autumn. However, some recommend giving fertilizer every two weeks during the growing season. Ultimately, however, it depends on what you used as fertiliser: cattle manure and horn shavings work more slowly than compost and horn meal or liquid manure, for example, so that you don’t have to re-fertilize as often.

A cut in summer is good for the plant. Learn more in this article.

Grapevines fertilize in autumn

The second time you apply vine fertilizer in September, giving the vine plants plenty of nutrients to get them through the cold winter.

Which fertilizer for grapevines in autumn?

Instead of being nitrogen-rich, the fertilizer is now better enriched with more potassium. Why?

Potassium promotes the maturation of the woody parts of the plant, i.e. those parts that should not dry up in autumn but should survive the winter. This is important so that they are better protected from frost. Algae lime is very popular for autumn fertilization, but also rock flour.

In addition to fertilizer, you can also mulch. While this is usually only necessary in colder areas, it doesn’t hurt to be safe.