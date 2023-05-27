How worried we have to be about this bird flu

Loading player

A major avian flu epidemic has been underway for about two years, causing the death of millions of birds and to a lesser extent some infections among mammals, including some humans. The situation is monitored by the main international health organizations and in recent months analyzes have been published to evaluate the risk factors, important for understanding how much to worry about the epidemic. After three years of the coronavirus pandemic, attention is quite high, but at the moment the situation seems to be relatively under control, at least as regards human health.

Low and high

There are many types and variations of viruses that cause bird flu. They circulate continuously among wild birds and usually do not cause particular diseases, to the point that infected specimens show no symptoms and their infection goes unnoticed. These mildly aggressive viruses are linked to a particular form of low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI, from the English acronym that identifies it).

Other avian viruses are more aggressive and lead to a form of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which can have serious consequences for the animals that contract them and a widespread spread of the disease. This is the case of the main virus responsible for the current epidemic, which has decimated entire populations of wild birds and poultry in many farms around the world, especially in Europe and later in the United States.

H5N1

In addition to being categorized according to the forms of flu they can cause, avian viruses are classified according to their type and variants. The one that has aroused the greatest interest for about two years is H5N1, a virus whose first versions were identified in China in the second half of the 1990s. Reports to the health authorities at the time were often late, in a context of very large industrial farms, a circumstance that had made tracing the virus more difficult.

Some versions of H5N1 began to be detected with increasing frequency in wild birds and in particular in various species of migratory water birds, which developed mild symptoms, such as not to compromise their thousands of kilometers of seasonal movements. Their migrations were, and still are today, one of the causes of the periodic diffusion of avian viruses which would then reach the farms.

The H5N1 variant responsible for most infections in this phase of the epidemic had emerged between 2020 and 2021, with major outbreaks in Asia and Europe. Initially the United States appeared to have been spared, but the first cases in North America then emerged in late 2021, with new infections in both farms and wild birds. At the end of last year the first cases were then detected in South America, with large epidemics among wild birds and some cases of passage of the virus to mammals, later also found in other areas of the world.

Salt

What makes this avian flu epidemic particular compared to the previous ones is that it has been going on for a couple of years now, without following a seasonality as it usually happened in the past. Control measures, which include culling infected flocks of wild birds and subsequently restocking them, are proving to be less effective precisely because the virus continues to circulate and cause new infections.

In general, the avian influenza virus is related to the one that causes seasonal influenza in humans, equine and swine influenza, but the variants and subtypes involved are quite different from each other in terms of both virulence and contagiousness . However, the relative similarities and other factors make species hopping possible, i.e. the passage of the virus from one species to a completely different one. With flu it happens often: there are cases of human flu in pigs and more generally the flu that affects us seasonally is believed to have emerged from birds.

The possibility of species hopping explains why the current epidemic is kept under strict control by the health authorities. Transitions of H5N1 from wild birds to foxes, skunks, otters, raccoons and bears have emerged in these two years. In the autumn of last year a large outbreak had emerged among the mink of an intensive farm in Spain, which had then made it necessary to slaughter the animals to reduce the risk of further infections outside the structure.

Check

A virus that manages to pass from one species to another always attracts attention from the health authorities, because through its random mutations it could become dangerous for humans, as is hypothesized to have happened with SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus we have been dealing with for three years. At the moment the rare passages detected seem to have occurred mostly from birds to humans, while cases of subsequent human-to-human infections have not been identified with certainty, a condition that could prove to be much more dangerous.

People who have come into contact with infected birds and other animals, for example farm staff, are monitored not only for the appearance of any symptoms, but also to reduce the risk of them infecting other individuals. The current variants of H5N1 do not appear to pose a particular risk to our health, but viruses are constantly mutating and a more dangerous version could emerge. In Cambodia, an 11-year-old girl died of the disease at the beginning of the year, even though the virus that caused it is different from the most widespread one that causes the greatest concern.

In its latest report, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned that: “The risk of infection with the current circulating H5 avian viruses belonging to group 2.3.4.4b in Europe remains low for the population in general and low/moderate for people who are more in direct contact for work or other reasons’ with wild birds and poultry. Even for the health authorities in the United States, the risk continues to be relatively low, albeit in a context of high spread of the virus among birds.

On Tuesday 23 May, Brazil declared a health emergency for animals that will last at least 180 days, after detecting the first cases of avian flu in some wild birds. Brazil is the largest exporter of poultry: in 2022 alone it produced exports of almost 10 billion euros. A rapid and widespread spread of the virus could have very serious consequences on the economic sector. H5N1 infections do not lead to commercial shutdowns, but an outbreak in a farm can still cause large quantities of animals to be culled and could also prompt importing countries to suspend orders.

In addition to health issues, the protracted avian flu epidemic is having a major impact on business operations in many countries. In the United States, the culling of millions of individuals on poultry farms has especially affected the price of eggs and the availability of other raw materials.

So?

To date, the main health authorities do not report any immediate risks to humans, but still invite the situation to be kept under control and the spread of the virus to be reduced as much as possible, for example on farms. It is normal that there is a certain concern, in the sense of focusing attention on the problem without anxiety in order to prevent it and prevent it from becoming more serious and difficult to manage.