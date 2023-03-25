It’s a anti-inflammatory drink among the most consumed in the world and its intake has been associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, but the underlying mechanisms had not been well understood until now. In new research, scientists fromErasmus MC University Medical Center di Rotterdam and other institutions have studied the role of classic and new diabetes biomarkers with anti- or pro-inflammatory activity in the association between habitual intake of coffee and risk of type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes: the benefits of coffee, one of the most consumed drinks in the world

Il coffee it is one of the most consumed drinks in the world. It contains several bioactive compounds such as chlorogenic acids, caffeine and polyphenols, although the exact composition depends on the type and from process Of preparation. The beneficial association between higher coffee consumption and lower risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus is well established. However, the potential mechanisms underlying these associations had so far not been well delineated.

Diabetes is related toinflammation and a large number of studies have reported altered concentrations of classic markers of subclinical inflammation, such as C-reactive protein; adipokines, such as leptin and adiponectin; and novel biomarkers of inflammation such as complement proteins, interleukins (IL-13 and IL-17), and receptors, in insulin-resistant and diabetic patients.

It has been suggested that a increased intake of this anti-inflammatory drink lead to lower concentrations of pro-inflammatory markers, which may therefore impact the risk of type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases.

The study on the well-known anti-inflammatory drink

To understand the biological pathways that connect the coffee ai inflammatory processes and to the development of type 2 diabetes, the scientists focused on 3 objectives. “First, to establish the longitudinal associations of long-term habitual coffee drinking with insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes,they explained Trudy Voortmann of the Erasmus MC University Medical Center of Rotterdam and colleagues. “Second, to investigate the extent to which classical and novel type 2 diabetes-related adipokine and inflammation markers mediate these associations through a formal mediation analysis“. “Third, to study the potential modification of the effects according to the type of coffee and the smoke“.

The researchers used data from two large population-based prospective studies with a broad distribution of coffee consumption: the UK biobank and it Rotterdam studio. These data benefit from large sample sizes and long follow-up times, supplemented with comprehensive data on classic and novel biomarkers in the Rotterdam study cohort and coffee types in the UK biobank.

Coffee and diabetes, what researchers have discovered

The authors found that a increase of one cup per day in the consumption of coffee was associated with a risk inferior of the 4-6% Of type 2 diabetes. They also predicted further possible favorable effects such as lower insulin resistance, minor C-reactive protein, minor leptin e higher concentrations of adiponectin in cohort participants.

An increase of one cup per day was measured against the individuals’ varying daily consumption rather than a fixed baseline. Daily consumption within the study cohort ranged from 0 to 6 cups of coffee per day, with results suggesting the benefits of an extra cup a day regardless of whether individuals fell in the lower or upper end of that range.

Not all coffees are the same

Data from the UK Biobank also suggested that the way this portentous anti-inflammatory drink it is prepared may affect its health benefits. The filtered coffee o espresso showed the strongest beneficial association with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and C-reactive protein concentrations, along with being a non-smoker.

An ally against inflammation

“Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages worldwide and its potential health effects trigger important scientific research,” ha affermato Voortman. “Previous studies have linked higher coffee consumption to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, but the underlying mechanisms have remained unclear“. “Our research shows that coffee is associated with differences in the levels of inflammation biomarkers in the body, and since we know type 2 diabetes is partly an inflammatory disease, this could be one of the mechanisms at play.“. “These findings could also support future research into the effects of coffee on other inflammation-related chronic diseases.” he concluded.

The results have been published on Clinical Nutrition.

Coffee, benefits and contraindications of the well-known anti-inflammatory drink

According to the experts of theHumanitas Research Hospitalhighly specialized hospital, research center and university teaching center,

“coffee is capable of stimulate the central nervous system, reducing the feeling of sleep and increasing the feeling of well-being. Its tonic and stimulating effects are also perceived on the heart and at the level of psychic functions, with the improvement of mnemonic abilities and the increase in the ease of reasoning. The stimulating effect of coffee is also perceived on thedigestive activity as stimulates the secretion gastric e BILIARY. Furthermore, the coffee decreases appetite and reduces the feeling of hunger. It has important properties antioxidants and, according to several studies, properties anti-inflammatory. It can work as an analgesic against the heachache.

The tolerability of this drink varies from person to person: when the tolerability threshold is exceeded, the negative effects range from palpitations and heart rhythm disturbances, to tremors, passing through insomnia, stomach acidity and hyperexcitability. Too much coffee can also lead to depression and hypertension. It can give or exacerbate gastritis and gastric reflux. Given its neurostimulant action, this drink is unsuitable for consumption by children“.

“Coffee can also significantly interfere with the absorption of alendronate (a drug used for osteoporosis) and can reduce the effectiveness of iron supplements. On the other hand, quinolone antibiotics can increase the absorption of caffeine: in all these cases it is therefore advisable to seek the advice of the doctor before consuming this drink. Coffee is also contraindicated if you suffer from hyperthyroidism and glaucoma or medical conditions affecting the intestines, stomach, liver, heart, kidneys, pancreas, nervous system. This drink should not be drunk by children“.

