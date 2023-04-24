HOWTOSAVEALIFE: First donor from joint roadshow with DASDING

Cologne – Under the motto DASDING+DKMS+YOUR CITY+ YOU there was a very special action for life in September 2022. Together with the young, multimedia program DASDING from the SWR, the DKMS organized a one-week road show through Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate. A total of 490 people in six cities were admitted to the DKMS. Just six months later, the first donor is already there – Morris Popp (19), high school graduate from Steinen (Loerrach district), who has now been able to give a person suffering from blood cancer in the USA a second chance at life with his stem cell donation.

Morris was just on a final drive in Ulm. When he and his classmates saw the DASDING stage and the DKMS registration terminal on Ulm Münsterplatz, they decided without further ado to register as possible stem cell donors. He had not expected that it would actually be needed just a few months later.

“The letter came from DKMS saying that a genetic match had been found with a patient,” Morris recalls the moment he found out he was a potential donor. “I was then in a lot of contact with the DKMS and went to Freiburg for the preliminary examination. That was the preparation, nothing wild really.”

He also experienced the donation itself as calm. It took place on two consecutive days. “I just watched one series during the five hours it took each time. The donation was really great – super easy and really uncomplicated,” says the high school graduate, from whom the stem cells were taken by apheresis, similar to a blood donation.

Morris would never have thought that just six months after registering he would be donating stem cells to a person suffering from blood cancer. “I was surprised because it happened so quickly for me. After all, many people who register will never be eligible donors.”

Morris doesn’t know much about the man who received his stem cells. “All I know is that the donation went to a 30-year-old man in the US,” said the 19-year-old. But there is more certainty for him on another question. “If the opportunity arises that I could get to know the recipient after the anonymity period, I would be very happy to do so.” And shortly before graduating from high school, Morris was already looking to the future professionally. Helping people should remain an affair of the heart for him even after the stem cell donation. “I’ve always been very interested in medicine because my father is a doctor,” says Morris. “After graduating from high school, I would also like to go in this direction.”

Thanks to national PR, radio and social media reporting via the DKMS and DASDING channels, more than 1,000 people also ordered a registration set to take home. In addition, many thousands clicked on our websites, looked at the reels and stories, shared, liked and commented on our roadshow campaign.

“It was a great success for us that so many young people registered during the campaign,” says Max Lotter, DASDING’s deputy head of programming. “The fact that this now leads to a specific donation and in such a short time tops everything, of course. But it also shows how important it is to continue to draw attention to the topic and to enlighten young people as early as possible. Because this is the only way we will be able to continue to successfully fight this disease.”

The DKMS is happy about every healthy person between the ages of 17 and 55 who takes part.