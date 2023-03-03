Saturday March 4, 2023 occurs the International Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Day. The anniversary aims to raise awareness of the risks associated with this virus and to disseminate prevention strategies – for both women and men – aimed at avoid cancer and other virus-related diseases. Even two o’clock Healthcare companies of Ferrara adhere to the Day illustrating the work of the services dedicated to the prevention and treatment of this pathology.

WHAT IS HPV INFECTION? Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) infection represents the most common sexually transmitted infection in both sexes. It is such a common virus that the majority of sexually active people (particularly young people) contract it during their lifetime. Most genital HPV infections are asymptomatic and usually disappear spontaneously within 1-2 years without leaving any sequelae. Some specific types of HPV (called “high oncogenic risk”) in case of persistent infections, on the other hand, are capable of causing various types of tumours, both in the genital and extra-genital sites.

THE COMMITMENT OF THE TWO FERRARESE HEALTHCARE COMPANIES.

Lo screening for cervical cancer and vaccination against Papillomavirus they are two sides of the same coin: the Local Health Authority and the University Hospital of Ferrara are strongly committed to the fight against the HPV virus, through an integrated and multidisciplinary approach with the aim of eradicating related HPV pathologies.

Lo screening.

Mortality from cervical cancer is declined significantly in recent decades thanks to the program organized screening, as cervical cancer is curable if recognized early and adequately treated. Through the screening program, one is offered free of charge HPV test or a PAP test for all women between the ages of 25 and 64 and in 2022, 72% of Ferrara women took part. HPV isn’t just a women’s problem, it’s about women health of all.

“Weapons to defend against the HPV virus – comment the Dr. Caterina Palmonari, Head of UOSD Epidemiology, Oncological Screening, Health Promotion Programs of the ASL Company of Ferrara – they exist, they are very powerful but, unfortunately, not everyone uses them yet: the HPV vaccination and the cancer prevention screening of the uterine cervix”.

HPV vaccination – adds Dr. Clelia De Sisti, director of the Ausl Department of Public Health – allows you to protect against about 90% of all virus-related tumors in men and women, while screening is able to detect the presence of preneoplastic or neoplastic lesions of the uterine cervix thanks to HPV tests and Pap Tests”.

If we obtain optimal vaccination coverage, thanks to the well-known “herd effect”, cervical cancer would disappear and the other HPV-related cancers would drastically reduce their incidence. Vaccination is offered for free to all boys and girls starting from the completion of theeleventh year of age. It is necessary to make the population, especially young people, understand that it is important to take care of one’s own health in a complete way, starting right from prevention.

Currently there is no therapy to treat HPV infection and therefore the screening program is aimed at early identification of the onset of precancerous lesions. At the same time, a vaccination campaign affecting the population of children in the 11th year of age, before exposure to the virus occurs. The vaccine targets the main strains responsible for cervical cancer. For example, the most widely used vaccine today, 9-valent is approximately 100% effective against selected strains and should protect against approximately 90% of cancers.

The HPV test is now used as a new screening test instead of the PAP test in the prevention of cervical cancer because it has greater sensitivity than the Pap test, i.e. it is more effective in predicting the possibility of developing lesions that could evolve into tumors, but less specificity; that is, it also identifies infections that may regress spontaneously. The exam, therefore, should be reserved for women over the age of 30 since, before this age, HPV infections are very frequent but regress spontaneously in a high percentage of cases and almost never evolve into cancer. The test can be performed every 5 years due to its high ability to identify lesions.

Currently, the screening program includes two pathways differentiated by age:

– in the 25-29 age group: Pap test as a primary screening test, i.e. a morphological examination that searches for cellular modifications every 3 years;

– in the age group 30-64 years: HPV-test as a primary screening test every 5 years. The HPV test identifies a woman’s risk status for having a lesion much earlier than with the Pap smear and therefore it is possible to test less frequently. If the HPV test is positive, the pap test is also performed as a triage test, i.e. a completion test.

Women with the following findings will be sent for second-level checks:

– positive Pap smear in the 25-29 age group;

– positivity of HPV test and triage pap test in the age group 30-64;

– persistent HPV test positivity after 12 months, even with a negative triage pap test.

The Pathological Anatomy Laboratory of the University Hospital of Ferrara – directed by prof. Giovanni Lanza – has been identified as the HUB Laboratory for the Central Emilia Vast Area.



“Ad Today HPV considers itself the second-largest cancer-causing pathogen in the world – declares the Dr. Carolina Buriani, Head of the Pathological Anatomy screening program at Sant’Anna – and it is estimated, in fact, that this infection is related to almost all the tumors of the uterine cervix, 70% of the tumors of the vagina, 16% of the tumors of the vulva, 87% of the anus, 29% of those of the penis and 25% of those of the oropharynx. This virus also causes benign lesions called genital warts”.

The Obstetrics and Gynecology Operating Unit (directed by Prof. Pantaleo Greco) of the University Hospital

of Ferrara carries out a second-level activity; that is, women subjected to screening in outpatient and consulting structures in the area are sent, where this screening has provided a positive result, to the Cona hospital.

The Colposcopy Clinic of the University Hospital of Ferrara. The second level exam is the colposcopy which is carried out on an outpatient basis and involves theobservation of the cervix with an optical system at different magnifications. This examination allows to identify the presence of anomalies and to complete the diagnostic procedure with the execution of one or more targeted biopsies. The targeted biopsy is aimed at identifying pre-invasive cervical lesions. At S. Annain 2022 they were 1,160 colposcopy performedmostly as part of the screening pathway.