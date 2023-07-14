Hpv-Dna test useful in women over 65 – breaking latest news

It can help formulate early diagnoses of cervical cancer in people who have left screening programmes

A Danish study demonstrates the potential of the test for identifying the Papilloma Virus in women over 65, useful for improving the early diagnosis of cancerous lesions and reducing health costs. Throughout Europe there are prevention programs against cervical cancer, whose causal link with Papilloma Virus infection is recognized by the WHO. In most countries, 50% of deaths from this disease occur after leaving the screening program. A study recently published in Plos Medicine has shown that women over the age of 65 can benefit from receiving the HPV-DNA test. The research, conducted in Denmark on over 44,000 women aged between 65 and 69, demonstrated that offering an HPV-DNA test to women who had never received it and who had left the screening program were diagnostically effective and sustainable on the economic level.

The data indicate that women between 50 and 64 years who had received only one cytological examination (Pap smear) had a tendency to develop more lesions than those who had received two or more cytological examinations. Thanks to the use of the HPV test, it was possible to identify a thousand second-degree or higher cancerous lesions. Furthermore, the experimentation also showed two other strong points: economical when compared to the execution of the corresponding number of colposcopies necessary to avoid oncological pathologies, and innovative thanks to the distribution of a kit for vaginal self-sampling which is optimal for intercepting subjects at risk.

In our country, all the Regions are gearing up to adopt the HPV-DNA test every 5 years for women over 30 years old. Based on data released by Aiom

(Italian Association of Oncologists) cervical cancer represents the fifth most frequent cancer in women under 50 years of age and overall 1.3% of all those diagnosed.

