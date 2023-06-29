HPV: Only every second child is vaccinated against it

In Austria, the HPV vaccination is free for all children over the age of nine. According to data from the Ministry of Health, only every second child is currently vaccinated at the recommended time, the Austrian Association of Vaccine Manufacturers reported.

According to studies, the HPV vaccination protects against an infection that affects around 80 percent of all women and men over the course of their lives. If it becomes chronic, it can lead to cervical cancer, penile, anal, or head and neck cancer, or painful genital warts.

