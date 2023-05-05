HPV papillomavirus vaccine: what the new WHO recommendations say

The best is the enemy of the good, they must have thought in the World Health Organization building in Geneva, when they decided in December to change positiongoing against the datasheets of human papillomavirus vaccines (HPV): in order to rapidly reduce the global burden of cervical cancer, which represents more than 80% of cancer cases linked to this virus, it is better to start vaccinating as many girls as possible with a single dose, rather than trying to complete the cycle with two punctures in six months, as stipulated in the package insert.