Milan, a 30-year-old girl is waiting in the waiting room of a hospital, awaiting her turn for the first dose of the anti-papillomavirus vaccine (there will be three in all). You belong to that category of women who did not benefit from the free vaccination campaign in Italy launched in 2008 by the Ministry of Health and who, due to a positive result in the HPV test or simply on the suggestion of the gynecologist, decided to undertake the prophylaxis.

Free