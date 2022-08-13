Home Health Hubble Space Telescope’s Tremendous Globular Cluster NGC 6638 Is Stunning
Health

Hubble Space Telescope’s Tremendous Globular Cluster NGC 6638 Is Stunning

by admin
Hubble Space Telescope’s Tremendous Globular Cluster NGC 6638 Is Stunning

While attention has recently turned to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), this image of NGC 6638 proves that the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) still has its importance.

The globular cluster NGC 66382 is located 0.5 degrees east of Dole, Sagittarius. It is a member of the Milky Way. This splendid globular cluster is composed of tens of thousands to millions of stars, and the stars are tightly affected by gravity. are tightly bound together, while stars in the centers of globular clusters are more concentrated. The Hubble Space Telescope imaged the core of the Sagittarius globular cluster NGC 66382 with its Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) and Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), highlighting its high density.

The location of the globular cluster NGC 66382 in the direction of the constellation Sagittarius.

Since its launch in 1989, the Hubble Space Telescope has once again revolutionized scientists’ understanding of globular clusters. With the instruments carried by the Hubble Space Telescope, and its clear view above Earth’s atmosphere. The Hubble Space Telescope has helped deconstruct what kinds of stars globular clusters are made of, how stars evolve in them, and the role of gravity in these dense systems.

Globular clusters are present in nearly all galaxies, and they are the largest and heaviest type of clusters, older and denser than open clusters. From the Hubble Space Telescope, scientists found that in globular clusters, the typical distance between their stars is about a light-year, but in the core with the highest concentration of stars, the distance between stars is about a third of light on average Years, even Proxima Centauri is 13 times closer to the sun.

See also  Irritated colon? Here's what you can eat to get better

The globular cluster NGC 6638 as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Cohen

The globular cluster NGC 6638 as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Cohen

There are more than 150 known globular clusters in the Milky Way. Through the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope, globular cluster observations will continue to look for more new things that may exist in ancient star clusters.More high-resolution images can be downloaded from the ESA website

Source: Universe Today

This article is reproduced from the website of Taipei Astronomical Science Education Center.

You may also like

What should I do if my iPhone cannot...

The PC version of “Marvel’s Spider-Man Recovery” will...

The new healthcare model by Speranza / Draghi...

“Tasty, sweet or salty and crunchy” – but...

In Issime a new climbing gym on Pirubeck...

Matteo Bassetti Minister of Health, “he really wanted...

Are these symptoms of Covid? How to tell...

What are eSim, which operators offer them but...

Bottled mineral water poisoning – here’s what’s happening

If you have blood sugar, eat these foods...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy