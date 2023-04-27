Home » Hubmann is the new chairman of the German Association of Pharmacists
Hubmann is the new chairman of the German Association of Pharmacists

ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations

Berlin (ots)

The new chairman of the German Association of Pharmacists (DAV) is Dr. Hans Peter Hubmann. The 59-year-old pharmacist from Kulmbach (Bavaria), who was previously deputy chairman of the association, was elected with an overwhelming majority at an extraordinary general meeting of the DAV in Berlin today.

The new election became necessary after Thomas Dittrich resigned in early April for health reasons. The tenure of Dr. Hans-Peter Hubmann starts immediately and lasts until the end of the regular election period at the end of 2024. Hubmann is also chairman of the Bavarian Association of Pharmacists.

Today’s new election also made a by-election for the vice post at the top of the DAV necessary. The representatives of the 17 state pharmacists’ associations elected the 57-year-old Berlin pharmacist Anke Rüdinger, chair of the Berlin pharmacists’ association, also with an overwhelming majority, to the office of deputy chair.

A fifth member of the Executive Board of the German Association of Pharmacists also had to be re-elected. Tatjana Zambo was also elected to this office with an overwhelming majority. The 57-year-old pharmacist from Gaggenau (Baden-Württemberg) is also President of the State Pharmacists Association of Baden-Württemberg.

The German Association of Pharmacists (DAV) represents the interests of pharmacy managers and, as a business association, primarily represents the commercial side of the pharmacist profession. The 17 state pharmacists’ associations are members of the DAV. Almost all owners of the nearly 18,000 public pharmacies in Germany are members.

More information at www.abda.de

Press contact:

Benjamin Rohrer, spokesman, 030 40004-131, [email protected]

Christian Splett, deputy press spokesman, 030 40004-137, [email protected]

Original content from: ABDA Bundesvgg. German pharmacist associations, transmitted by news aktuell

