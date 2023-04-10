Huidagene Therapeutics

Huidagene Therapeutics (辉大基因; HuidaGene), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing genomic medicines, today announced the selection of Dr. Haiyanjiang and Dr. Alvin Luk announced as new members of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Comprised of internationally recognized experts in gene and cell therapies, from discovery through translational research to clinical development in multiple therapeutic areas, the SAB will provide strategic guidance for the global development of HuidaGene’s extensive product pipeline.

“To meaningfully alter the course of genetic diseases, we need to develop better validated therapeutic candidates,” said Dr. Haiyanjiang. “My long-standing interest and involvement in the field of gene and cell therapies has led me to HuidaGene’s technology platforms that offer a potential cure for diseases with high unmet medical needs, and I look forward to working with the HuidaGene team to advance their.” move the pipeline forward.”

dr Alvin Luk stated, “Looking ahead to the future of the field, I am impressed by HuidaGene’s innovative genome editing platforms. Dr. Hui Yang has long been at the forefront of CRISPR-based DNA/RNA editing, and I expect that our shared interests and complementary areas of expertise in gene and cell therapy will be a powerful engine to drive and even accelerate progress at HuidaGen.”

“We are honored to have joined as members of our SAB an accomplished and diverse group of scientific and clinical experts with extensive experience and knowledge in the fields of gene and cell therapies, global drug development and data-driven clinical trial design,” said Hui Yang, PhD, Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Advisor and Chair of the SAB at HuidaGene. “Haiyan and Alvin are industry veterans who have achieved a number of ‘firsts’ in clinical gene therapy programs and will provide HuidaGene with in-depth and relevant development know-how. With the guidance of our Scientific Advisors, HuidaGene is able to leverage decades of scientific discoveries in the… to bring the field of programmable genomic medicine to people with devastating diseases worldwide,” said Xuan Yao, PhD, co-founder and chief executive officer of HuidaGene.

About HuidaGene – Huida Gene

HuidaGene Therapeutics (辉大基因) is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, engineering and development of CRISPR-based genetic medicine to reshape the future of genomic medicine. Based in Shanghai and New Jersey, HuidaGene is committed to serving the needs of patients worldwide with various preclinical therapy programs in the fields of ophthalmology, otology, myology and neurology. We are currently developing clinical programs for RPE65 -mutation-associated hereditary retinal disorders and our preclinical pipeline, including programs in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, hereditary hearing loss, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and MECP2 duplication syndrome. The company’s CRISPR-based therapeutics offer the potential to heal patients with life-threatening diseases by addressing the root cause of their disease. HuidaGene aims to change the future of genome editing medicine.

Haiyan Jiang, Ph.D. has more than 20 years of experience in research and development of biologics, AAV-mediated gene therapies and in-vivo and ex-alive CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing products from research to BLA. She has held leadership positions of increasing responsibility at various companies including Editas Medicine, Biogen, Bayer HealthCare and Avigen. She led research, preclinical development or clinical pharmacology in the development of ALTUVIIIO, ELOCTATE, ALPROLIX and JIVI and a number of programs in Phase 1/2a trials. She has over 40 original publications in highly respected journals, including New England Journal of Medicine, Nature Medicine and Blood; and 21 issued US patents. dr Jiang received her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Fudan University in Shanghai, China, her doctorate in oncology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and completed postdoctoral research at the University of California-San Francisco.

Alvin Luk, Ph.D., M.B.A., C.C.R.A. has over 30 years of experience in global drug development, from discovery to successful commercialization in small, large, public and private biotech/biopharmaceutical companies including Shanghai Henlius, Spark Therapeutics (taken over by Roche), Biogen, Bayer HealthCare, Avigen and Tularik (acquired by Amgen). He is a transformative leader with a reputation for navigating the political landscape, resulting in a proven track record of cumulatively more than 250 IND, BLA and MAA filings in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Japan and China. Spark Therapeutics’ LUXTURNA was the first gene therapy approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2017 when he stepped down as head of clinical research and operations. Today he has contributed to the development of 21 approved products. He is the co-author of more than 100 book chapters and scientific articles in prestigious journals, including New England Journal of Medicine, Nature Medicine, Nature, Celland Science. dr Luk holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a PhD in Neuroscience and a Certification in Clinical Research from the University of California-San Francisco.

