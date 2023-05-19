HuidaGene Therapeutics Announces Release of World’s First…

Huidagene Therapeutics

HuidaGene Therapeutics (辉大基因; HuidaGene), a clinical-stage genome editing company, announced today that in the online journal National Science Review published comprehensive data from a study on the world‘s first G-to-Y converting DNA base editor, the glycosylase-based guanine base editor (gGBE). The company has filed an international patent application for this basic editor and owns exclusive worldwide rights to the underlying patent.

In the currently widespread DNA base editors, mainly programmable DNA binding proteins (Cas9, Cas12 or TALE protein variants) are integrated with base deaminases (cytidine deaminase or adenosine deaminase variants). There are mainly two types of base editors: ABE (adenine base editor) and CBE (cytosine base editor), which can realize A-to-G and C-to-T transitions between these bases 1–2. However, there is currently no base editor that edits G or T directly, since deamination of G rarely leads to a base transformation while T does not contain amino groups, making it challenging to overcome this limitation and create a new class of to develop base editors. Therefore, in many cases it is still necessary to edit G or T.

“Following our publication of the independently developed, programmable A-to-Y DNA base editor AYBE (Adenine Transversion Base Editor) in Nature Biotechnology this year we are excited that the National Science Review published our article presenting the comprehensive data on our discovery of the world‘s first guanine-based base editor gGBE,” said Xuan Yao, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of HuidaGene. “CRISPR-Cas9-based CBEs and ABEs can efficiently mediate C-to-T and A-to-G substitutions, respectively.The gGBE, which converts G-to-Y, has enormous potential for the development of gene-editing drugs, and our successful development of the gGBE reinforces it the layout of the Company’s intellectual property in the field of global gene editing.”

“Currently, all base editors require the deamination reaction of A or C as the first step to trigger the subsequent DNA repair process and achieve the base editing goal. Existing deaminases cannot convert guanosine and thymidine in genomic DNA to other nucleosides; therefore direct editing of guanosine and thyme is the biggest bottleneck for gene editing,” said Hui Yang, Ph.D., co-founder, chief scientific adviser and chair of the SAB at HuidaGene. “Our publication, entitled ‘Programmable deaminase-free base editors for G-to-Y conversion by engineered glycosylase‘ of the world‘s first guanine-based editor, gGBE, through our HGPRECISE® platform, has demonstrated up to 90% guanine editing efficiency with less off-target editing, laying the foundation for the development of a new class of bases -Editors based on glycosylases. The new class of glycosylase base editors could further enrich the base editing toolkit, create disease models and develop gene editing therapies.”

Information on the HGPRECISE® platform

Die HGPRECISE® platform of HuidaGene ( H swim G ene – P latform for R ational E ngineering of C RISPR-Cas I dentification by S ynergic E xpertise) enables rapid discovery of Cas proteins by artificial intelligence (AI) and deep machine learning (ML) in DNA sequencing and assembler prediction from metagenomic databases. The of HGPRECISE® Generated CAS proteins have shown higher editing efficiency and lower off-target editing activity compared to the widely distributed CRISPR-Cas9. The series of technical transformation, protein evolution, mutation screening and validation of gGBE was carried out at the HGPRECISE® -Platform carried out.

About HuidaGene – Huida Gene

HuidaGene Therapeutics (辉大基因) is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, engineering and development of gene editing tools and gene therapies to reshape the future of genomic medicine. Based in Shanghai and New Jersey, HuidaGene is committed to serving the needs of patients around the world with various preclinical therapy programs in the fields of ophthalmology, otology, myology and neurology. HuidaGene is currently driving clinical programs for RPE65-mutation-associated inherited retinal dystrophies and various preclinical programs including programs for neovascular age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, hereditary hearing loss, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and MECP2 duplication syndrome. These CRISPR-based therapeutics offer the potential to heal patients with life-threatening diseases by addressing the root cause of their disease. HuidaGene aims to change the future of genome editing medicine.

