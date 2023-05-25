Huidagene Therapeutics appoints Alvin Luk as Chief Executive Officer

Huidagene Therapeutics

Huidagene Therapeutics (辉大基因; HuidaGene), a clinical-stage genome editing company, today announced the appointment of gene therapy industry veteran Alvin Luk, Ph.D., MBA, CCRA, as co-founder, board member and chief known to executive officers.

On behalf of the Company and the Board of Directors, Hui Yang, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Advisor and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of HuidaGene, named Dr. Alvin Luk, stating, “With a career spanning more than 30 years in the biotech/biopharmaceutical industry, we are delighted to appoint an industry veteran of Alvin’s caliber as co-founder and CEO of the company. As more of our innovative medicines enter the clinical development, Alvin’s significant experience in global drug development, proven leadership skills, passion for genetic medicine and focus on bringing new treatments to patients around the world will be of great value to HuidaGene as we move into the next phase , our mission to help patients remains the same. My team and I look forward to working closely with Alvin to ensure continuity, build on HuidaGene’s advances, and deliver value to our stakeholders.”

“HuidaGene has a solid foundation and a world-leading gene editing platform that is rapidly advancing its pipeline to the clinical stage,” said Dr. Darren Cai, Founder and Managing Partner at Sherpa Venture Capital. “Alvin has worked in the gene therapy field for many years and brings rich multinational professional experience with a global vision for new drug development. His leadership and experience will help HuidaGene become a world-class gene editing company. We “Welcome Alvin to the HuidaGene team and look forward to his direct support with ongoing ITs, IND filings and international collaborations. I look forward to working with Alvin as we take the company to a new phase of development and.” start an exciting future with him.”

“Alvin has a proven track record of building and leading successful biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in China and the United States, and brings extensive hands-on experience and strong leadership in global drug development,” commented Tianji Zhu, Partner at CD Capital. “Over the past three decades, Alvin has successfully brought patient-centric therapies to market and achieved outstanding results with 21 approved products. All of this will be instrumental in helping HuidaGene reach the next phase of its growth. We are very pleased to have Alvin in our growing company welcome as we fulfill our mission to bring the next generation of CRISPR-based therapies to market to improve the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening diseases.”

dr Alvin Luk brings to HuidaGene over 30 years of experience in global drug development, gene/cell therapy, biological medicines and rare diseases. He has worked on 21 approved products at various biotech/biopharmaceutical companies including Spark Therapeutics (taken over by Roche), Biogen, Bayer HealthCare, Shanghai Henlius, etc. Dr. Luk also has a proven track record of cumulatively over 250 IND, BLA and MAA filings in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. More information about dr. Luk can be found in the recent news from “HuidaGene Appoints New Members to the Scientific Advisory Board” ( https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huidagene-appoints-new-members-to-the-scientific-advisory- board-301792898.html).

“I’m impressed with HuidaGenes’In China, For Global‘- and ‘Answering the Patients‘ spirit, the quality of its science and people, and its ambition to become a global leader in the discovery and development of novel gene therapy drugs,” commented Dr. Luk. “I am very excited to be part of this unique company that puts patients first by putting people first, and has made significant strides in realizing the potential of gene editing to treat terminal diseases. Together with Prof. Yang, Dr. Yao (Co-Founder, President and General Manager of China) and Dr. Shi (Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer), we will join forces to transform the platform and advance clinical trials to develop potentially life-changing medicines for people with devastating diseases worldwide. The future of gene editing and HuidaGene is bright.”

About HuidaGene – Huida Gene

Huidagene Therapeutics is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, engineering and development of CRISPR-based genetic medicines to reshape the future of genomic medicine. Based in Shanghai and New Jersey, HuidaGene is dedicated to serving the needs of patients around the world with diverse preclinical therapy programs in the fields of ophthalmology, otology, myology and neurology. We are currently driving clinical programs for RPE65 -mutation-associated inherited retinal dystrophies and advancing our preclinical pipeline, including programs in neovascular age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa, hereditary hearing loss, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and MECP2 duplication syndrome. The company’s CRISPR-based therapeutics offer the potential to heal patients with life-threatening diseases by addressing the root cause of their disease. HuidaGene aims to change the future of genome editing medicine.

