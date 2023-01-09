Human brain organoids, agglomerations of cells that resemble small replicas of the cerebral cortex in structure, are able to create connections with a “real” mouse brain and respond to visual stimuli: the discovery of the University of California at San Diego was posted on Nature Communications. These structures obtained in the laboratory for research purposes have already been observed producing their own neural activity, but it is the first time that they have been seen to connect to real neurons to participate in a reaction to an external input.

Finally in action. Brain organoids are derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (capable of differentiating into almost all types of cells in the body), in turn obtained from the skin. These piles of neural cells are used to study human brain development and to understand the causes of many neurological diseases. However, never before had it been possible to observe in detail what happens when organoids are transplanted into mouse brains, and they find themselves interacting with a living organism. The problem was mainly of a technical nature: the electrodes used for this type of study were not thin enough to detect the differences between the implanted tissue and the original one.

coordinated response. A group of neuroscientists and engineers from the US university has solved the problem by using transparent graphene microelectrodes and a visualization technique – two-photon microscopy – capable of showing living tissue up to a depth of about one millimetre. When the mice were presented with a visual stimulus (with a white LED light), the electrodes implanted on top of the organoids were able to measure the neural activity of these cells and the mouse neurons simultaneously. Revealing that they reacted to light in the same way. “The visual stimulus evokes electrophysiological responses in organoids, which correspond to responses in the surrounding cortex,” explains Madison Wilson, first author of the study. See also Rome, agreement for the rescue and relaunch of the Fatebenefratelli Isola Tiberina hospital - breaking latest news

One with the guest. This is for the “electrochemistry” part; optical analysis with two-photon microscopy showed instead that the blood vessels of the mice had grown, expanding, even inside the organoids themselves, providing them with the nutrients and oxygen necessary to function (elements that are lacking in the test tube). Overall, it can be said that the organoids had established brain connections – synapses – with the cortex of the mouse as early as three weeks after implantation. The scientists continued to test the “hybrid” brain obtained for 11 weeks: the functional integration between the two tissues was maintained throughout this time.

But what is it for? The next step will be to study these connections even longer, to have a more reliable model of how certain neurological diseases develop. According to the authors of the study, techniques of this type could be used to study brain diseases in more detail, in conditions similar to physiological ones.