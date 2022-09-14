Home Health Human Brains, discovering the mysteries of the brain thanks to Artificial Intelligence
Imagine a computer that has 160 TB of memory, the roughly equivalent of 250,000 CD-roms, capable of processing large amounts of data faster and with less energy, allowing us to understand the complexity of our brain more thoroughly and with greater precision. . It is the largest memory network for a single computer and its first prototype will be on display from Thursday 15 September, in Milan, as part of the forum on neurodegenerative diseases “Preserving the Brain”, fourth stage of “Human Brains”, the Fondazione Prada project dedicated to neuroscience created in collaboration with thirteen of the most important neuroscience institutes and universities at an international level.

