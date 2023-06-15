Human embryos artificially produced | News.at

The embryos themselves have neither a beating heart nor the beginnings of a brain structure. But they contain cells that go on to form the placenta, the yolk sac, and other parts of the embryo itself. The model embryos resemble those of the earliest human developmental stages. This scientific breakthrough could provide answers regarding genetic defects as well as the biological causes of recurrent miscarriages. However, the embryos created in the laboratory also raise ethical and legal questions as they are not covered by the current legislation of many countries.

The research results were presented at the annual conference of the International Society for Stem Cell Research in Boston.

