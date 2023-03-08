A human error perhaps due to an illness of one of the two pilots. Or a technical failure. These are the two hypotheses that remain on the table to explain the disaster of Guidonia Monteceliowhere two planes collided and two pilots died after the two planes crashed in flames one in a meadow near a shopping center not far from the pond Saint John, and another between some houses in the town of Colle Fiorito. The two victims are the lieutenant colonel Joseph Cyprian and the eldest Marco Maneghello. The means were two planes Piaggio Siae 208 of the 60mo Stormothe Air Force department of the airport “Alfredo Barbieri”. The crash is now being investigated. While Major Meneghello performed a maneuver that allowed the plane to reach the ground without crashing into houses.

The missing black boxes

The messenger today he explains that the autopsies starting today will be able to provide more information on the causes of the disaster. The prosecutor of Tivoli Francesco Menditto has opened an investigation file for manslaughter. A technical report will verify the condition of the aircraft. However, four-seat aircraft do not have a black box. They are used for training and go back over the years Sixty. The military prosecutor’s office has also opened an investigation. For now, no crime hypothesis. The report from the Tivoli prosecutor’s office will have to ascertain the hypothesis that one of the two planes has not had a breakdown. The collision occurred after the four planes had flown about three meters apart from each other. And airplanes 3 and 4, on which Cipriano and Meneghello were, detached to begin the approach to the runway of the military airport. The collision took place about 500 meters above sea level. One of the aircraft lost a wing. The other deviated towards Colle Fiorito.

The two pilots

The two pilots who lost their lives are the lieutenant colonel Joseph Cyprianaged 48, originally from Ionic Montalbanoin the province of Matera. And the major Marco Meneghello, 46 years old, born in Legnago, in the province of Verona. They were both on duty at the 60th Wing of the Italian Air Force. Cipriano was a flight instructor pilot on aircraft U208AAlliances G103, MB339-CD and had 6,000 flight hours to his credit, also carried out in operations outside the national borders. Meneghello was also a flight instructor pilot on aircraft U208AAlliances G103with assets 2.600 flight hours, also carried out in operations abroad. According to witnesses, the aircraft piloted by Meneghello “fell vertically, like a knife cut”. The soldier immediately yelled for help but at that moment the vehicle caught fire. “There was nothing to do – eyewitnesses explained -, we tried to put out the flames but they were too high”.

The prosecutor

Prosecutor Menditto explained that «at the first reconstructions it is reasonable to assume that the aircraft that crashed on the road was directed there by the pilot to cause the least possible damage to things and people, so much so that the damage was very limited. Otherwise, a precipitation on the buildings on the sides of the road would have caused numerous victims”.

