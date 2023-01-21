HPV infection often causes no problems, but sometimes it causes cancer

Roberto De Filippis

With expression Papilloma virus refers to a family consisting of more than one hundred strains of virus, also indicated by the acronym HPV, acronym of “Human Papilloma Virus”). A very high percentage of women with an active sex life have this virus, which in most cases it does not cause any problems or is it only due to benign lesions, which regress spontaneously. Sometimes, however, HPV can give rise to cancer. Fortunately, a very powerful weapon is available to prevent this from happening: the vaccine.

THE PAPILLOMA VIRUS CAUSES DANGEROUS TUMORS — To understand how important it is to get vaccinated against the papilloma virus, it is enough to become aware of some numbers. First, it should be borne in mind that well il 56% of female genital cancer cases are caused by HPV. A type of cancer linked to the infection of this virus is that of the cervix, of which about 700,000 new cases are recorded every year in the world, which are the cause of as many as 300,000 deaths. This cancer represents 6.5% of all those diagnosed in women. According to data from Airtum (Italian Association of Cancer Registry) and Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), around 2,400 new cases are recorded in Italy each year, equal to 1.3% of all diagnosed cancers to the female sex. A 2017 Istat report indicates that 5-year survival after diagnosis is 68%. "Hpv favors cellular mutations initially at a local level, which over time can evolve into oncological pathologies. This virus is transmitted through unprotected sexeven oral. To protect yourself from HPV and also from other infections, the use of condoms is therefore essential" recommends the Doctor Carlo Gastaldihead of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Operating Unit of the Clinical Institute of the City of Brescia.

PAPILLOMA VIRUS: YOU SHOULD BE VACCINATED AT 12 YEARS OLD — In addition to using a condom during sexual intercourse, you should also rely on the vaccine to protect yourself from the Papilloma virus. Since 2006, vaccination against HPV has been part of the national vaccination plan of our country. Initially the vaccine protected against only four viral strains, while the one currently in use is effective against nine strains, which are the cause of the development of tumors in about 90% of cases. “The vaccination, free from 12 to 18 years of age and which according to the Guidelines can be done up to 44 years of age, provides for the administration of three doses over six months. It has no significant side effects; in some cases fever, nausea, headache and joint pains may occur, from which you recover in a few days. The only caveat is not to get vaccinated during pregnancy, as it is contraindicated,” explains Dr. Gastaldi. Not only girls should be vaccinated, but also boys. In fact, even if more rarely than in women, the Papilloma virus can also favor the development of tumors in men, in particular of the penis, anus, pharynx and larynx. Furthermore, if children are also vaccinated, the circulation of the virus is reduced.

PAPILLOMA VIRUS: THE VIRTUOUS EXAMPLE OF AUSTRALIA — Unfortunately, in Italy the number of people vaccinated against HPV is still low: today it is around 40% of the population, while before the Covid 19 pandemic it had reached 65%. "Thanks to a blanket vaccination campaign on girls and boys aged 12 to 18 in Australia, there has been a an incredible reduction in cases of cervical cancer and excellent results have also been achieved against tumors of the penis, pharynx and larynx in men. In light of this, it is thought that with a mass vaccination campaign it is even possible to eliminate cases of cervical cancer or, at least, to make it a very rare pathology" concludes Dr. Gastaldi.