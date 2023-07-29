Human traits make AI better at skin cancer

The accuracy of their results has now been improved by allowing researchers from MedUni Vienna to include human decision-making criteria in the AI. To do this, they integrated what is known as reinforcement learning. The rate of correct skin cancer diagnoses made by dermatologists was increased by twelve percentage points.

Integrated reward system

Results of the AI ​​diagnostics were not only evaluated as right or wrong, but “rewarded” or “penalized” with a certain number of plus or minus points – depending on the impact of the diagnosis or the resulting decisions. “In this way, the AI ​​not only learned to consider image-based features, but also the consequences of misdiagnosis when assessing benign and malignant skin symptoms,” says study author Harald Kittler.

