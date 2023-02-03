Listen to the audio version of the article

Just frame the QR Codes on the walls of the Oncological Day Hospital and a woman’s voice guides, informs and reassures patients. It’s the Humanitas Cancer Center audio guide, the first podcast on Spotify and on all platforms in Europe which accompanies people who have to face oncological therapies and which is inaugurated by Humanitas on the occasion of World Cancer Day (4 February).

In the podcast “The voice of the cure” – the voice is by Giulia Rocco, scientific communicator and expert podcaster of Chora Media, who collaborated on the project – 21 professionals from del Cancer Center who will actually meet patients during treatment.

Il podcast is divided into 10 episodes of 20 minutes each, which correspond to the stages of the oncological day hospital: entry into the area, acceptance, blood tests, oncological visit, preparation of therapy in the pharmacy, administration. Followed by insights on body and mind care during therapies, a focus on nutrition and one on possible side effects, to face them with awareness.

“The episodes try to answer the most common questions of people undergoing chemotherapy, immunotherapy, molecular target therapy or a combination of these – explains Paolo Zucali, head of the Humanitas oncological day hospital – They are personalized, evolving therapies, which each session is prepared in the hospital pharmacy on the basis of the exams and oncological visit, a process that takes a few hours and which, through the podcast, people will be able to discover more closely».

Furthermore, to facilitate listening, the volunteers of the “Insieme con Humanitas” Foundation make tablets and headphones available and support the 2600 patients who need treatment in Oncological Day Hospital for chemo, immunotherapies, molecular target therapies or a mix of these .