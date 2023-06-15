Humanization of care, boom in prize registrations (15/06/2023)

Record of nominations for Humanizing health awards: 70 projects will participate in the program that rewards non-profit organizations engaged in the process of humanizing care in the health sector. The initiative is promoted by Teva, a leading company in the production of generic medicines, whose mission is to help people feel better, not only with the production of high quality medicines, but also through support for initiatives of great value social.
The 70 projects submitted by non-profit organizations by the May 19 deadline will be evaluated by Teva employees in Italy and the selection phase, which will begin in June and end in September, will end with the choice of 4 projects winners.
«The Humanizing Health Awards are an integral part of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and aim to promote local development through support for local communities» he says Giordana Cortinovis, customer experience, marketing & communication director of Teva Italia. «The feedback obtained this year, with a growth in membership of 30% compared to 2022, is a source of great satisfaction and demonstrates how this project is increasingly appreciated throughout the national territory. With previous editions, we have already awarded 12 associations which, thanks to the donations received, have been able to develop projects of great social value. We are now ready to present the projects received to our people and receive their feedback».
The winning associations of the Humanizing Health Awards will receive a donation of 10,000 euros each for the development of the candidate project.
For more information on the Humanizing Health Awards, please visit website of Teva Italy.