Humanization of care, boom in prize registrations (15/06/2023)

«The Humanizing Health Awards are an integral part of our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and aim to promote local development through support for local communities» he says Giordana Cortinovis, customer experience, marketing & communication director of Teva Italia. «The feedback obtained this year, with a growth in membership of 30% compared to 2022, is a source of great satisfaction and demonstrates how this project is increasingly appreciated throughout the national territory. With previous editions, we have already awarded 12 associations which, thanks to the donations received, have been able to develop projects of great social value. We are now ready to present the projects received to our people and receive their feedback».

The winning associations of the Humanizing Health Awards will receive a donation of 10,000 euros each for the development of the candidate project.

For more information on the Humanizing Health Awards, please visit website of Teva Italy.