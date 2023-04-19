Humanization of care, the Teva tender that rewards the best projects is underway (04/17/2023)

There is time until midnight on Friday 19, or rather 11.59 pm, to apply for the candidates Humanizing Health Awards, the prestigious recognition that Teva Italia, the Italian branch of the multinational equivalent drug, organizes to support and encourage non-profit organizations committed to the humanization of care in the health sector. This is the fourth edition.

The indicated deadline concerns associations that operate in the health sector and who can thus see their action supported in favor of patients and family members, as explained in a note from the company: «Recognizing the work of associations that develop solidarity projects, activities and initiatives born to make the moment of illness less difficult, creating a more comfortable environment and psychologically supporting patients in their treatment paths. It is in this spirit that Teva, a leading company in the pharmaceutical sector, promotes the Humanizing Health Awardsthe initiative designed to support and encourage non-profit organizations engaged in the humanization of care in the health sector”.

Humanization completes the cure

An initiative so felt in Teva Italia that even the managing director, Umberto Comberiati, intervenes on the subject: “The efficiency of our health and welfare system is the result of the great commitment that, every day, health professionals dedicate to taking care of the health of the population”, he says, “but also of the work of the associations and volunteers who they promote projects of great value for the humanization of care. In Teva Italia we believe in a holistic approach where the patient’s diagnostic, clinical and therapeutic path is completed with interventions of a psychological, relational and emotional nature. For this reason, every year, we reward the work of associations committed to improving the context in which treatments are faced and we are very proud to have already been able to give concrete help to the development of 12 projects during the previous editions”.

The four winning associations of the Humanizing Health Awards 2023 will receive a donation of 10,000 euros each, «to support projects dedicated to patients and/or their unpaid caregivers, capable of humanising health and improving treatment pathways in the event of chronic illnesses, serious illnesses or potentially life-threatening illnesses . Non-profit organizations interested in the initiative can send their applications by following the instructions in the call published on the Teva Italia website».