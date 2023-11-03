Home » Humanization of care, voices of protagonists
Health

Humanization of care, voices of protagonists

by admin
Humanization of care, voices of protagonists

The prizes are given to associations that humanise healthcare facilities: since 2019 Teva Italia, the Italian branch of the multinational drug equivalent, has been assigning them. Last Monday, Teva awarded its Humanizing health awards to four non-profit organizations: Fondazione Ant, Vidas, Bambino tu and Associazione Sogni.

Episode 61 of VitaPodcast, created by, is dedicated to this initiative Gianmarco Landucciwith the voices of the winning associations and foundations, Cora Querzè, Rudi Zanatta, Antonio Benedetti e Raffaella Pannuti (in the photo below, with the CEO of Teva Italia, Umberto Comberiatiin the center, ndr), who also explained what they will achieve thanks to the 10 thousand euros received from the company.

The story ends with the interview with CEO Comberiati who explained how the Humanizing health awards fit into the group’s social responsibility policies.

Listen to the episode.

See also  Combat frizz effectively: The best tips for frizzy hair

You may also like

Exploring the Nine Systems: A Deep Dive into...

Netanyahu freezes Blinken, ‘no humanitarian pause’ – ANSA...

Former Seminary Gym Transformed into Homeless Shelter in...

There are 90,000 healthcare workers missing in the...

I have COPD, what vaccines should I get?

Lose weight effortlessly by removing calories from your...

ADUC – Health – News – NEW ZEALAND

Academy and check ups, here’s what you can...

The Powerful Benefits of Fisetin: A Natural Anti-Aging...

Groundbreaking discovery reveals new human sense of touch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy