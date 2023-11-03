Humanization of care, voices of protagonists

The prizes are given to associations that humanise healthcare facilities: since 2019 Teva Italia, the Italian branch of the multinational drug equivalent, has been assigning them. Last Monday, Teva awarded its Humanizing health awards to four non-profit organizations: Fondazione Ant, Vidas, Bambino tu and Associazione Sogni.

Episode 61 of VitaPodcast, created by, is dedicated to this initiative Gianmarco Landucciwith the voices of the winning associations and foundations, Cora Querzè, Rudi Zanatta, Antonio Benedetti e Raffaella Pannuti (in the photo below, with the CEO of Teva Italia, Umberto Comberiatiin the center, ndr), who also explained what they will achieve thanks to the 10 thousand euros received from the company.

The story ends with the interview with CEO Comberiati who explained how the Humanizing health awards fit into the group’s social responsibility policies.

Listen to the episode.

